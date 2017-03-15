10 modern kitchens with islands that inspire

There is nothing more exciting than current trends when it comes to interior design. Modern decor is simply stunning!

One of the most exciting rooms to work with is the kitchen because the technology changes so often. There are so many practical and beautiful things you can do in this room!

What's more is that when it comes to the kitchen, if you manage to utilize space, you'll have the most stylish room no matter what materials or colours you go for.

Islands are one element that can really enhance a kitchen space and help create extra storage space as well as an extra surface area for cooking or preparing food.

This is why today on homify, we are going to look at 10 kitchen spaces with 10 fabulous islands. They will inspire and delight, giving you some inspiration for your own kitchen space!