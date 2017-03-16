This rustic house soars with alpine charm

Today on homify, we have brought you a stunning array of images of a traditional country-style house with an alpine touch.

Located in northern Italy and designed by architect professionals STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO, the ingredients of this home include lots of wood, rustic country charm, traditional design and a good serving of modern comfort.

We invite you to have fun and go on a tour of this beautiful home today, letting it warm the cockles of your heart!