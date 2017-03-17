Canadian kitchen decor that sticks to tasty traditions

If you’re drawn to decor schemes that instill a sense of warmth and comfort, a traditional style kitchen is a great fit for your personal sense of style. While a country or Old World kitchen offers warmth in a more rustic, “grandma’s kitchen” kind of way, a traditional kitchen infuses warmth into a more classic atmosphere, with characteristic French and English design elements thrown in the mix. Traditional kitchens certainly embody a sense of comfort and charm, but this style is fairly open to interpretation and depends, of course, on the cultural traditions specific to each family and region. In many traditional designs, you’ll find that the use of natural materials, the inclusion of handcrafted items, and a relatively informal atmosphere. One major benefit of this kitchen style is its ability to appeal effortlessly to all age groups and personalities, often offering a neutral palette, clean lines, and a sunny, friendly atmosphere that turns the kitchen into a popular gathering spot.

