Canadian kitchen decor that sticks to tasty traditions

If you’re drawn to decor schemes that instill a sense of warmth and comfort, a traditional style kitchen is a great fit for your personal sense of style. While a country or Old World kitchen offers warmth in a more rustic, “grandma’s kitchen” kind of way, a traditional kitchen infuses warmth into a more classic atmosphere, with characteristic French and English design elements thrown in the mix. Traditional kitchens certainly embody a sense of comfort and charm, but this style is fairly open to interpretation and depends, of course, on the cultural traditions specific to each family and region. In many traditional designs, you’ll find that the use of natural materials, the inclusion of handcrafted items, and a relatively informal atmosphere. One major benefit of this kitchen style is its ability to appeal effortlessly to all age groups and personalities, often offering a neutral palette, clean lines, and a sunny, friendly atmosphere that turns the kitchen into a popular gathering spot.
Natural materials are a core element of traditional kitchen design. Wooden cabinets, tables, and other furniture will be right at home in a traditional kitchen. If any of these are painted, it’s typical to see them whitewashed, with some of the grain still showing through. Custom millwork that adds layers, texture, and depth to your kitchen will also help contribute to the overall look. Surfaces that are ultra glossy, plastic-y, or shiny may take away from the high quality, time-tested atmosphere; while wood, stone tile, and granite are good options, materials like lacquer, veneer, and laminate should be avoided.
Many traditional kitchens offer a neutral colour scheme. Borrowing from Old World designs, some traditional kitchens offer a softer version of rich Old World blues and golds, while many traditional schemes opt for an array of creams, hazy greys, taupes, soft greens, and classic whites. However, while lighter neutrals prevail in these traditional designs, adding swatches of cheerful colours is a must—look to the fabric in your curtains or linens for easy ways to add and experiment with brighter colours. Primary colours of red, yellow, and blue are simple options that can add a playful, positive attitude to the room.
Expect to find patterns in a traditional kitchen—these can be worked into the flooring in a wooden basket weave design or with a stone tile pattern offering alternating shades or sizes of tiles. It’s also common to find a mention of the outdoors in the patterns throughout the room, with wallpaper imagery of fruits and flowers.
The creation of any room calls for special attention given to focal points. Traditional kitchens can offer an abundance of interesting points and ornamental details—explore your options when it comes to curtain materials and colours, cupboard knobs, mix and match antique furniture, etc. Avoid streamlined hardware, opting instead for bespoke elements that clearly indicate a particular time period or style era. This traditional kitchen makes an easy focal point of a friendly wooden breakfast table, placed conveniently in the center of the room.
In a kitchen, tradition is all about those time-tested, enduring routines, favorite recipes, and cultural treasures. A traditional kitchen for you may be different than a traditional kitchen for another person, so when you design your space it’s a good idea to plan your theme around your family culture and personal story. Reflect your own traditions by displaying a theme through custom carpentry, pottery, a set of decorative family heirlooms, or a culturally significant colour scheme.
