A 1960s Winnipeg home gets a fresh eco-friendly update

Believe it or not, this stylish Winnipeg home finds its origins in the 1960s. In 2012, the homeowners decided to undergo a large renovation and addition, and they called upon the architects from Unit 7 Architecture for the job. The project involved an extensive reconfiguration of the home, including the basement, in order to achieve a more efficient and interesting use of space. There were previously made addition that were removed in the process, with two new additions to maintain the home’s square footage on the North and South ends of the home. In two areas, portions of the second floor were removed, creating a double height interior that lends an uplifting and spacious feeling to the entryway and kitchen. With influence from futuristic, modern, and minimalist design, this “new” home is a vision of ease and effortless style.
The home has been given a shiny new cladding, with a perforated aluminum screen wrapping around the exterior of the home. As the architects explain in their project overview, in addition to reducing the amount of window coverings required in more private areas of the home, the aluminum screen provides effective solar shading. Not only does it look futuristic, but it keeps up with a contemporary, sustainable mindset that bears in mind the home’s energy footprint and attempts to reduce the energy needed to cool the home in summer.
The backyard can now be enjoyed from a brilliantly white patio, another stunning element contributing to the home’s futuristic flair. Below, an array of square stepping stones that provide a transition from the building to its natural environment.
Friendliness reigns in this simple living room design, offering enough seating and tables to comfortably host a large group. Warm, optimistic colours infuse positive energy into the scene, from the orange chairs to the abstract works of art hanging on the walls. This room is notable for its sporadic use of print and pattern, proof that mismatched prints can create a stylish and cohesive theme, especially when given plenty of breathing room, as in this scheme.
For more living room design ideas, get inspiration from the 10 timeless designs in this ideabook.
Sleek, sunny, and polished, this dining room takes on a sharp and serious look, softened by the generous views of the natural environment that can be enjoyed from every seat in the room.
The kitchen is one of the rooms of the house that now enjoys a double height ceiling, thanks to the removal of a portion of the second floor above. Now filled with sunlight, this kitchen takes advantage of its space by offering the residents a generous array of windows that help to illuminate the space. As sunlight reflects off of shiny, polished surfaces, the kitchen takes on a sense of vigor and high energy, with a palette of neutrals and natural materials contributing Earthy tones with their grounding effect.
Tucked away in a corner of the upstairs mezzanine, this office enjoys a little haven of peace and quiet, a location that provides a sense of distance and separation that will help foster concentration.
This bathroom balances a playful sense with modern polish. The room offers convenience with both a stand-up shower stall and stand-alone tub, framed by narrow windows that let in light while still allowing a sense of privacy.
The focal point in this room lifts your eyes up to the playful assortment of silver orbs floating above the tub, where an artistic association with the bubbles of a relaxing bath can’t be denied!
Hovering somewhere between modern and minimalist, this bedroom is as crisp as its gets. Sharp contrasts between highly varied materials brings a dynamic feeling to the room, with elements like the silver pillar, pitch black chair, and wooden bed frame popping out from a canvas of clean white. Decor is kept minimal, providing a clutter-free atmosphere for finding some peace of mind at the end of a long day.
It doesn’t get more luxurious than this spacious, well-lit, and well-organized walk-in closet!
A floating fireplace design takes centerstage in this informal lounge area, another notable futuristic element of the renovation.
The renovation has included a major basement upgrade as well, turning the space into a high-energy, upscale lounge, bar, and entertainment area with a distinct urban energy that has “nightlife” infused into every element, from colourful lighting to slick modern furniture.