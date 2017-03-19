A 1960s Winnipeg home gets a fresh eco-friendly update

Friendliness reigns in this simple living room design, offering enough seating and tables to comfortably host a large group. Warm, optimistic colours infuse positive energy into the scene, from the orange chairs to the abstract works of art hanging on the walls. This room is notable for its sporadic use of print and pattern, proof that mismatched prints can create a stylish and cohesive theme, especially when given plenty of breathing room, as in this scheme.

