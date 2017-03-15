This elegant eco-friendly house has industrial chic interiors

The architects at CONSTRUCTION-FRITZ GMBH & CO. KG bring you an ecologically sustainable, healthy and comfortable house which comprises of two volumes. One of them features a traditional sloping roof, while the other one comes with a more contemporary flat roof. Wooden lamellas and plaster have been used generously to put together the structure. The interiors wow with a smoothly flowing layout, trendy furniture, wooden warmth and beautiful colours. Lavish use of black steel and transparent glass ensures that the house appears minimal, industrial yet charming. A photovoltaic system enables the building to make the most of renewable energy and keeps utility bills low.
Wooden laminates in grey and a quaint sloping roof define the traditional part of the building, while a neat white plaster block and sliding Louvre doors make for the contemporary part. The modern addition helps the house to connect with lush green fields and beautiful trees, while the traditional part complements the countryside setting.
Neat artworks and circular mirrors in black metal frames lend industrial chic charm to the interiors. The sleek black metal table and lamp also make a bold statement here. Light wooden flooring and creamy white walls ensure a warm and cosy ambiance.
Velvety upholstery, sleek designs and carefully chosen artefacts make the living room beautiful and welcoming. Blue cushions add a hint of colour, while glass sliding doors in black metal frames separate yet visually connect the living with the kitchen and dining.
Smooth grey and white inbuilt storage couples with sleek and simple lines and trendy appliances for a ravishing look in the open kitchen. Minimalist fixtures and fashionable lamps help as well.
Soft and neutral hues paired with wood make the study room warm, cosy and inviting. A stylish window seat and storage-friendly wall unit add to the functionality of this sun-soaked space.
An elegant wooden feature wall painted in blue and splashes of the same hue on the rich bedding make this bedroom serene and charming. Stylish lamps, sunlight and lightly printed drapes create a wonderful atmosphere for sweet dreams.
The young daughter’s bedroom looks beautiful and feminine, thanks to the lavish splashes of purple. Framed artworks, soft drapes, plump cushions and playful furniture contribute to the dreamy ambiance.
Done up in creams and whites, this spacious bathroom receives oodles of natural light and wows with the massive mural. Fashionable sanitary wares and tinted glass panels for the shower enclosure lend personality to this space.
Liberal use of light-hued wood for the floor, sliding doors and furniture makes this dining space cosy and warm. Potted greens lend a refreshing touch, and sun and fresh air fills this space when the doors are open.
