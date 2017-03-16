A solar-powered family home with modern decor

Renovated stylishly and sensibly by the architects at Fiddes Architects, the Diack House is energy-effcient, beautiful and very practical. The living area, which projects fashionably from the main structure, is especially the highlight of this house. Sober and simple hues dominate the exterior, while bright red makes a spicy appearance on the inside. Modern furniture, bright yet soothing lights and an open plan layout make the residence comfortable and welcoming. And we cannot stress enough how creatively glass has been used for this property. Take the tour to know more.
Grey stone paves the patio beautifully and complements the white and grey combination of the house. Lavish glazing has been used to encase the living area, which projects stylishly from the main structure. Glass allows tons of sunlight to enter the home and visually connects it with the outdoors.
After dark, the golden interior lights shine through the glass walls of the living space, making the house shine like a jewel! This way, the patio gets illuminated too.
Light-hued wood and translucent glass make for a very trendy and simple entrance, which complements the bright white walls of the exterior.
Plentiful glass windows and large skylights flood the living area with the sun, while wooden flooring and cosy furniture enhance the warmth here. This spot is especially perfect for enjoying winter afternoons and garden views.
Bright red walls lend lots of liveliness and boldness to the interiors, besides contrasting the white ceiling nicely. The modern fireplace offers warmth both to the living as well as the dining spaces.
Thanks to the open plan layout, the living merges with the dining and kitchen almost seamlessly. This enables easy communication, while golden lights fill the home with warmth and comfort. A round table and trendy chairs promise pleasurable mealtimes, while a couple of chairs at the kitchen counter invite you to grab a quick bite or drink.
Smooth white cabinets, cosy golden lighting and modern appliances are the boons of this spacious kitchen. It is not just beautiful, but very functional and convenient as well. The black countertop contrasts the white environment nicely and features adequate space for cooking, prepping and plating.
