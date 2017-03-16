Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A solar-powered family home with modern decor

Justwords Justwords
Diack House, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Renovated stylishly and sensibly by the architects at Fiddes Architects, the Diack House is energy-effcient, beautiful and very practical. The living area, which projects fashionably from the main structure, is especially the highlight of this house. Sober and simple hues dominate the exterior, while bright red makes a spicy appearance on the inside. Modern furniture, bright yet soothing lights and an open plan layout make the residence comfortable and welcoming. And we cannot stress enough how creatively glass has been used for this property.  Take the tour to know more.

Striking exterior

Diack House Fiddes Architects Modern houses
Fiddes Architects

Diack House

Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects

Grey stone paves the patio beautifully and complements the white and grey combination of the house. Lavish glazing has been used to encase the living area, which projects stylishly from the main structure. Glass allows tons of sunlight to enter the home and visually connects it with the outdoors.

Golden glow

Diack House Fiddes Architects Modern houses
Fiddes Architects

Diack House

Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects

After dark, the golden interior lights shine through the glass walls of the living space, making the house shine like a jewel! This way, the patio gets illuminated too.

Neat and modern entrance

Diack House Fiddes Architects Modern houses
Fiddes Architects

Diack House

Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects

Light-hued wood and translucent glass make for a very trendy and simple entrance, which complements the bright white walls of the exterior.

Sunny living

Diack House Fiddes Architects Modern living room
Fiddes Architects

Diack House

Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects

Plentiful glass windows and large skylights flood the living area with the sun, while wooden flooring and cosy furniture enhance the warmth here. This spot is especially perfect for enjoying winter afternoons and garden views.

Bold and stylish

Diack House Fiddes Architects Modern living room
Fiddes Architects

Diack House

Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects

Bright red walls lend lots of liveliness and boldness to the interiors, besides contrasting the white ceiling nicely. The modern fireplace offers warmth both to the living as well as the dining spaces.

Open and charming

Diack House Fiddes Architects Modern living room
Fiddes Architects

Diack House

Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects

Thanks to the open plan layout, the living merges with the dining and kitchen almost seamlessly. This enables easy communication, while golden lights fill the home with warmth and comfort. A round table and trendy chairs promise pleasurable mealtimes, while a couple of chairs at the kitchen counter invite you to grab a quick bite or drink.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Functional and soothing kitchen

Diack House Fiddes Architects Modern kitchen
Fiddes Architects

Diack House

Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects

Smooth white cabinets, cosy golden lighting and modern appliances are the boons of this spacious kitchen. It is not just beautiful, but very functional and convenient as well. The black countertop contrasts the white environment nicely and features adequate space for cooking, prepping and plating.

Here’s another story - A sun-loving modern house for a happy family

Other pictures from this project

Diack House Fiddes Architects Modern houses
Fiddes Architects

Diack House

Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects

Diack House Fiddes Architects Modern houses
Fiddes Architects

Diack House

Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects

Diack House Fiddes Architects Modern living room
Fiddes Architects

Diack House

Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects
Fiddes Architects
This rustic house soars with alpine charm
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks