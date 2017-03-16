A solar-powered family home with modern decor

Renovated stylishly and sensibly by the architects at Fiddes Architects, the Diack House is energy-effcient, beautiful and very practical. The living area, which projects fashionably from the main structure, is especially the highlight of this house. Sober and simple hues dominate the exterior, while bright red makes a spicy appearance on the inside. Modern furniture, bright yet soothing lights and an open plan layout make the residence comfortable and welcoming. And we cannot stress enough how creatively glass has been used for this property. Take the tour to know more.