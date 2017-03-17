A contemporary home with a welcoming glow

Today, we are going to visit an absolutely incredible home characterized by clean lines and beautiful gardens, designed by Japanese architect and design professionals based in Nara Prefecture.
Nicknamed the House of Hospitality, this is a two-storey home that focuses on connections and the feeling of being alive. Its name also emphasizes gratitude, while the architecture itself utilizes space, light, wind and shadows. It is meant to be a true haven.
A home like this is centered around a culture of inviting people into the home, where family and friends can come together in a peaceful environment. It is also a culture that celebrates relationships with neighborhoods and communities.
This wonderful sense of spirit is infectious! Explore this beautiful home and you'll feel it too…
The first image of the home that we see is very impressive. While this home is single-storey, it is incredibly elaborate with its intricate details and designs. The lighting throughout also creates a sense of romance and ambiance.
Do you see how the designers have strategically placed the lights throughout the exterior space so that it illuminates the garden and emphasizes the detail?
On homify, we often tell you that the entrance to your home is like a business card. It should impress and dazzle!
These designers have taken this concept to heart.
A fairy tale garden with a garden path leads visitors, family and friends to the entrance of the home. An array of rustic materials including stone walls, wooden trellises and the brick garden path come together to create a very charming, country-style design.
There are little lights throughout the exterior space, which add to the charm and romance.
From this angle, we can see more of the garden in the daylight.
The designers have contrasted colours, shades and tones to create quite an impact. A white stone garden path leads through a spacious garden with green trees and dark banks. Do you see how contours have been used to create a sense of space and depth throughout this exterior space?
The home itself integrates beautifully into the environment with its neutral colour palette and subtle tones.
If we head inside the home, we come across a sleek and simple design characterized by minimalist style.
The designers have gone for very warm colours in the home including dark wooden floors and yellow and orange walls. This immediately envelopes one in a cozy environment!
The designers have used functional items to introduce charm and personality to the home including the patterned chairs and fabulous ceiling lights.
Are you curious to see more of the house?
The spacious rooms with clean lines and simple decor are enhanced by the wonderful connection between interior and exterior spaces. Here we can see how there are panoramic views of the beautiful garden, making this home feel like it is part of the outdoor space.
This also allows natural light to flow into the home, creating a very light and bright feeling. This is a must for any modern home!
The living room merges comfort, practicality and minimalism.
Again we can see how warm tones such as the dark wooden walls and chocolate brown rug create a very soothing and cozy environment.
The sofa introduces some patterns to the space – a great tip!
You'll notice, however, that the coffee table and shelves are bare. The designers have chosen to keep this space as simple and bare as possible.
The dining room and kitchen work in harmony with one another – a great tip for a family home. It creates a very social and interactive space.
A kitchen island subtly separates the cooking area from the living space however, while still allowing the spaces to work together.
We want to quickly show you the doors in the home, which bring a Japanese touch to the interior design.
These sliding doors are wonderful in that they allow rooms to open up to each other if need be but they also allow for private spaces if need be.
The material of the door allows natural light to flow through them, creating light and bright spaces.
In the bathroom, we can see how the designers have added a splash of colour in the form of a bright red storage unit, white counters and cabinets and wooden elements. These colours all work in harmony with one another, creating a beautiful overall appearance.
This bathroom is very modern and sophisticated, showing us how traditional and culture styles can work in harmony with contemporary design.
