A contemporary home with a welcoming glow

Today, we are going to visit an absolutely incredible home characterized by clean lines and beautiful gardens, designed by Japanese architect and design professionals based in Nara Prefecture.

Nicknamed the House of Hospitality, this is a two-storey home that focuses on connections and the feeling of being alive. Its name also emphasizes gratitude, while the architecture itself utilizes space, light, wind and shadows. It is meant to be a true haven.

A home like this is centered around a culture of inviting people into the home, where family and friends can come together in a peaceful environment. It is also a culture that celebrates relationships with neighborhoods and communities.

This wonderful sense of spirit is infectious! Explore this beautiful home and you'll feel it too…