7 Of the hottest house styles in Canada

This darling cottage style home is a popular choice for Canadians. Cottages are cheerful and quaint. They create a home where you can put family life first.

- Cottages are small and casual and give off a fairytale charm

- They have generous front porches with their second story tucked into an attic

- They have country-style fixings like window seats, bay windows, eat-in kitchen booths, and built-in china cabinets

See more of this heartwarming Canadian cottage in our full feature.