Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Five contemporary country homes with floor plans

Justwords Justwords
CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

There are many kinds of homes that we see when we visit different places. While the typical urban quarters like apartments and row houses are meant for everyday living, there are many others that line the countryside with varied styles ranging from the cottage type to the linear modern bungalows. Come and have a look at these five countryside homes with their floor plans to get some inspiration for your own abode!

​1. House one: Floor plan

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

Built by the architects at Estudio Geya, this home has a simple floor plan that brings in an open hall with the kitchen, dining area and living area so that you have ample space for everything.

​Top floor

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

The top floor of the home is a more private space where one can easily relax in any of the bedrooms that are tied into a corridor-like space.

​Facade

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern houses
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

The rear facade of the home is a play of glass and straight lines, which shows off the symmetry of the various spaces. From here, one can easily see all the elements of the home, boxed up in glass rooms with wooden planks for privacy on the side.

​Well-planned social area

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern living room
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

The social area ties in the kitchen and dining area well, even as the glass comes forth to give the home an airy feel.

​2. House two: Floor plan

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

The single-storey structure of this home is wrapped around in a U shape with a courtyard in the centre.

​Huge courtyard

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern Garden
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

The expansive courtyard sits in the centre while the rest of the home is done up in corridors around this space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Luxurious interiors

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern living room
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

The interiors of the home have been done up with contemporary and luxurious elements, which also spell comfort.

​3. House three: Floor plan

CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Minimalist house
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The floor plan of the home is one which brings in a single-storey structure, integrated with common areas and others that render adequate functionality.

​Minimalist facade

CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Minimalist house
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The minimalist facade of the home brings on linear Ls thrown in inverted angles with glass walls and open spaces.

​Stunning interiors

CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Living room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The glass courtyard with the skylight on top centres the rest of the areas around it.

​4. House four: Floor plan

Adecuación de vivienda, Novodeco Novodeco
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

This home has a narrow layout.

​Open layout

Adecuación de vivienda, Novodeco Novodeco Modern living room
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

The open layout of the home has been retained despite its tight narrow fit.

​Tall layout

Adecuación de vivienda, Novodeco Novodeco Modern style bedroom
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

The tall ceilings make the space look large.

​5. House five: Floor plan

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The entry level of the home shows a slight diagonal setting on one side with functional areas in the centre.

​Top floor

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The top floor is done in flat steps where each of the two bedrooms lie in one corner beneath the other.

​Facade

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The sandstone-like facade has a simple look with a diagonal incline.

​Neutral interiors

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern living room
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The interiors of the home have an elegant setting.

For more design ideas, take a look at -Sketch your dream home with inspiration from 5 floor plans

The perfect home for a narrow urban lot
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks