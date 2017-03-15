​Five contemporary country homes with floor plans

There are many kinds of homes that we see when we visit different places. While the typical urban quarters like apartments and row houses are meant for everyday living, there are many others that line the countryside with varied styles ranging from the cottage type to the linear modern bungalows. Come and have a look at these five countryside homes with their floor plans to get some inspiration for your own abode!
Built by the architects at Estudio Geya, this home has a simple floor plan that brings in an open hall with the kitchen, dining area and living area so that you have ample space for everything.
The top floor of the home is a more private space where one can easily relax in any of the bedrooms that are tied into a corridor-like space.
The rear facade of the home is a play of glass and straight lines, which shows off the symmetry of the various spaces. From here, one can easily see all the elements of the home, boxed up in glass rooms with wooden planks for privacy on the side.
The social area ties in the kitchen and dining area well, even as the glass comes forth to give the home an airy feel.
The single-storey structure of this home is wrapped around in a U shape with a courtyard in the centre.
The expansive courtyard sits in the centre while the rest of the home is done up in corridors around this space.
The interiors of the home have been done up with contemporary and luxurious elements, which also spell comfort.
The floor plan of the home is one which brings in a single-storey structure, integrated with common areas and others that render adequate functionality.
The minimalist facade of the home brings on linear Ls thrown in inverted angles with glass walls and open spaces.
The glass courtyard with the skylight on top centres the rest of the areas around it.
The open layout of the home has been retained despite its tight narrow fit.
The entry level of the home shows a slight diagonal setting on one side with functional areas in the centre.
The top floor is done in flat steps where each of the two bedrooms lie in one corner beneath the other.
The sandstone-like facade has a simple look with a diagonal incline.
The interiors of the home have an elegant setting.
