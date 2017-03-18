A perfect prefab house with stunning interiors

While exploring the German countryside, we chanced upon this large and beautiful house in a green and refreshing Mediterranean setting. Dotted with numerous tall glass windows, the structure opens up to the lush green outdoors, while the backyard patio is perfect for relaxing under the sun. The home builders at Fingerhaus GMBH ensured spacious and well-lit interiors too, to make living here a stylish and comfy experience. Materials like wood, stone tiles, and steel have been combined in interesting ways to make the decor unique, while the fruis extremely creative too. Soothing lights and sudden pops of bright hues add to the attraction of this property.