Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A perfect prefab house with stunning interiors

Justwords Justwords
homify Mediterranean style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

While exploring the German countryside, we chanced upon this large and beautiful house in a green and refreshing Mediterranean setting. Dotted with numerous tall glass windows, the structure opens up to the lush green outdoors, while the backyard patio is perfect for relaxing under the sun. The home builders at Fingerhaus GMBH ensured spacious and well-lit interiors too, to make living here a stylish and comfy experience. Materials like wood, stone tiles, and steel have been combined in interesting ways to make the decor unique, while the fruis extremely creative too. Soothing lights and sudden pops of bright hues add to the attraction of this property.

Graceful exterior

homify Mediterranean style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Cream white walls, quaint sloping roof in grey and plentiful glass windows make this house modern as well as traditional. Surrounded by manicured lawns and gorgeously tall trees, the setting seems like an oasis of peace and comfort.

View from the driveway

homify Mediterranean style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

The wide and neat driveway leads us to the front facade of the house. Greenery adds refreshing touches to the elegant concrete structure, while the shaded porch protects visitors from direct sunlight and rain.

Ultramodern entrance

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors.
homify

homify
homify
homify

A stylish steel letterbox and a door which combines wood and glass make the entrance very fashionable. The long steel handle is very convenient, while the frosted glass panels allow sunlight to enter the home without compromising privacy.

Beautiful living room

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tall glass windows and trendy furniture in cream ensure that the living room seems cosy and inviting. The grey floor elegantly contrasts the white walls, while a bold splash of red and a large cheerful artwork liven up this space.

Cutting-edge staircase

homify Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

This floating and subtly rustic staircase is a beautiful union of floating wooden steps and a sleek steel supportive structure. Metal cables constitute the railings for an industrial chic look, while a large potted plant lend colour.

Unique dining

homify Mediterranean style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Creative and mismatched chairs in different hues add loads of spice to the simple wooden dining table. A steel rack holding wineglasses hang above the table to ensure merry times, while large glass windows on all sides bring in sufficient natural light.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Cheerful and chic kitchen

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bold splashes of red, sleek and modern designs and gleaming chrome appliances make this open kitchen a fun space to cook hearty meals. Cove lighting, a large island and a very stylish rattan chair add to the comfort factor.

Arty bedroom

homify Mediterranean style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A large and beautiful painting along with a stylish striped bedspread lends colour as well as character to this spacious bedroom. We especially love the trio of tall glass windows which accommodates the slope of the ceiling and brings in tons of sunlight.

Magnificent in black

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A tasteful mix of sleek and wide black tiles makes a bold and unique statement in the large attic bathroom. The wall holding the sink separates the shower enclosure from the tub, without hampering the open and airy ambiance. A massive window promises that the bathroom will stay sunny throughout the day.

Pretty rear view

homify Mediterranean style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

As we reach the lush backyard, we get to admire the spacious and layered patio equipped with stylish furniture. It is partly shaded by the small grey roof, while tall glass windows help the interiors to visually connect with nature.

Comfortable setting

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

Robust and hardwearing outdoor rattan furniture offers cosy seating on the patio. Decked with a few potted plants, this spot is ideal for resting, relishing lazy teas or simply sunbathing.

Breathtaking view

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

From the patio, you can soak in the peerless beauty of tall trees, lush green grass and pretty flowers. A sleek water feature also lends tranquillity to the setting.    

Here’s another tour - A big bold open plan house for a creative couple

homify Mediterranean style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors.
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Mediterranean style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors.
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify
A simple, single-storey house you'll fall in love with
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks