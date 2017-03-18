A perfect prefab house with stunning interiors

While exploring the German countryside, we chanced upon this large and beautiful house in a green and refreshing Mediterranean setting. Dotted with numerous tall glass windows, the structure opens up to the lush green outdoors, while the backyard patio is perfect for relaxing under the sun. The home builders at Fingerhaus GMBH ensured spacious and well-lit interiors too, to make living here a stylish and comfy experience. Materials like wood, stone tiles, and steel have been combined in interesting ways to make the decor unique, while the fruis extremely creative too. Soothing lights and sudden pops of bright hues add to the attraction of this property.
Cream white walls, quaint sloping roof in grey and plentiful glass windows make this house modern as well as traditional. Surrounded by manicured lawns and gorgeously tall trees, the setting seems like an oasis of peace and comfort.
The wide and neat driveway leads us to the front facade of the house. Greenery adds refreshing touches to the elegant concrete structure, while the shaded porch protects visitors from direct sunlight and rain.
A stylish steel letterbox and a door which combines wood and glass make the entrance very fashionable. The long steel handle is very convenient, while the frosted glass panels allow sunlight to enter the home without compromising privacy.
Tall glass windows and trendy furniture in cream ensure that the living room seems cosy and inviting. The grey floor elegantly contrasts the white walls, while a bold splash of red and a large cheerful artwork liven up this space.
This floating and subtly rustic staircase is a beautiful union of floating wooden steps and a sleek steel supportive structure. Metal cables constitute the railings for an industrial chic look, while a large potted plant lend colour.
Creative and mismatched chairs in different hues add loads of spice to the simple wooden dining table. A steel rack holding wineglasses hang above the table to ensure merry times, while large glass windows on all sides bring in sufficient natural light.
Bold splashes of red, sleek and modern designs and gleaming chrome appliances make this open kitchen a fun space to cook hearty meals. Cove lighting, a large island and a very stylish rattan chair add to the comfort factor.
A large and beautiful painting along with a stylish striped bedspread lends colour as well as character to this spacious bedroom. We especially love the trio of tall glass windows which accommodates the slope of the ceiling and brings in tons of sunlight.
A tasteful mix of sleek and wide black tiles makes a bold and unique statement in the large attic bathroom. The wall holding the sink separates the shower enclosure from the tub, without hampering the open and airy ambiance. A massive window promises that the bathroom will stay sunny throughout the day.
As we reach the lush backyard, we get to admire the spacious and layered patio equipped with stylish furniture. It is partly shaded by the small grey roof, while tall glass windows help the interiors to visually connect with nature.
Robust and hardwearing outdoor rattan furniture offers cosy seating on the patio. Decked with a few potted plants, this spot is ideal for resting, relishing lazy teas or simply sunbathing.
From the patio, you can soak in the peerless beauty of tall trees, lush green grass and pretty flowers. A sleek water feature also lends tranquillity to the setting.
