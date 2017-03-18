Your browser is out-of-date.

The stunning seaside home where life's a beach

Justwords Justwords
Tregoose, Polzeath | Cornwall
Tregoose is a luxurious and spacious holiday home in northern Cornwall that offers refreshing sea views, owing to its proximity to the surfing beach of Polzeath.  It comes with bright and trendy interiors, an open plan living area, kitchen, bar, dining, TV room and multiple bedrooms.  Some bedrooms feature luxurious king beds, while others wow with stylish twin beds and bunks. Liberal use of glass allows sunlight to flood the interiors and ensures an expansive and airy feel. Splashes of bright and bold colours appear every now and then to liven up each room, and the bathrooms are soothing, elegant and functional. Equipped with a large balcony, patio and garden, the holiday home promises ample scope for outdoor entertainment. A wet room has been included too, to especially cater to the needs of the surfers when they come back from a swim. And today, thanks to the real estate agents at Perfect Stays, we have brought you some amazing images of this attractive property.

Simple facade

Exterior
Perfect Stays

Exterior

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

White concrete pairs with lavish amounts of glass and elegant grey stone tiles to make this large house look impressive and modern. The gabled roof on the left comes with a spacious balcony with glass balustrade, so that you can enjoy the best sea views.

View from the balcony

Front Balcony
Perfect Stays

Front Balcony

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Trendy rattan furniture makes for cosy seating, while the glass balustrade offers an unhindered view of the sea and townscape.

Elegant rear view

Exterior
Perfect Stays

Exterior

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

White dominates the rear side of the house, while a spacious patio with glass balustrade promises refreshing moments with the green lawn in front of you.

Pretty garden

Garden
Perfect Stays

Garden

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Beautiful wooden fencing and an elevated garden house add lots of character and charm to the massive garden.

Garden house surprise

The Look Out
Perfect Stays

The Look Out

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

The sit-out in the garden house you just saw is like a cosy living area with stylish rattan furniture and a fun wall clock.

Lovely entryway

Entrance
Perfect Stays

Entrance

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

A circular mirror framed with seashells and a vibrant painting adds colour and life to the stylish white entryway. Sleek benches, hooks for the coats, and an inbuilt cabinet make it functional.

Bright open plan living

Living space
Perfect Stays

Living space

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

A contemporary open plan layout merges two living areas with the dining, kitchen and bar. A wall of glass under the gabled roof visually connects the interior with the outdoors and brings in oodles of sunlight.

Explosion of colours

Living Room
Perfect Stays

Living Room

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Dashes of red, pink, yellow, and blue add life and visual interest to this comfortably furnished living space.

Funky home bar

Bar
Perfect Stays

Bar

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Smooth violet cabinets and a beautiful blue top make the bar counter electrifying and attractive.

Comfy dining

Dining Room
Perfect Stays

Dining Room

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

A sleek, long table and some trendy wooden chairs in the dining space accommodate a large family easily.

Smart integration

Dining Room
Perfect Stays

Dining Room

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Wall to wall glass windows integrate the living and dining with the balcony effectively, ensuring that inhabitants can enjoy crisp views while they relax, eat or chat.

Bright and warm kitchen

Kitchen
Perfect Stays

Kitchen

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Warm wooden flooring, smooth white surfaces, inbuilt storage and trendy appliances make this spacious kitchen ideal for cooking tasty meals or grabbing a quick bite.

Colourful media room

TV Room
Perfect Stays

TV Room

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

A multicoloured rug, a brilliant blue couch and vibrant beanbags make the TV room exciting and arresting, while the posters depict seaside pleasures.

Serene bedroom

Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Soothing white and pastel blue shades make this bedroom tranquil and bright, while the plush bedding promises sheer comfort.

Inviting bathroom

En-Suite
Perfect Stays

En-Suite

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

White and cream tones are the reason why this en-suite looks so welcoming, spacious and bright.

Bold and romantic

Master Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Master Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Rich red and orange and brown hues fill this large bedroom with romanticism and vitality, while the white walls ensure brightness.

Rejuvenation heaven

Master En-Suite
Perfect Stays

Master En-Suite

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Pale sea-green tiles, elegant white fixtures and cosy lights are the highlights of this large and refreshing bathroom.

Surfers’ paradise

Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Equipped with twin beds with headboards that resemble surfboards and colourful textiles, this creative bedroom is exactly what passionate surfers need to come back to.

Lively and smart

Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Bright pops of blue and red, pictures of marine life, colourful curtains and a smart bunk bed with storage underneath make this bedroom perfect for a lively group of three.

Wonderful family bathroom

Family Bathroom
Perfect Stays

Family Bathroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Spacious and bright, this bathroom features a sleek shelf and a practical and stylish sink unit, while bright blue tiles remind you of the sea.

Sophisticated wet room

Wetroom
Perfect Stays

Wetroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Large and brownish-beige tiles lend warmth and personality to the wet room, where the surfers get fresh after coming back from the sea. The shower area features beautiful blue mosaic, and wall-mounted steel racks help organise clothes and towels.

Small but creative WC

WC
Perfect Stays

WC

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Thanks to the wallpaper depicting exciting marine lives, this small bathroom looks unique and perfect for those who love the sea. 

Sunny patio

Patio
Perfect Stays

Patio

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

The vacationers can make the most of this sunny patio, thanks to the long rattan table and matching chairs.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

