The stunning seaside home where life's a beach

Tregoose is a luxurious and spacious holiday home in northern Cornwall that offers refreshing sea views, owing to its proximity to the surfing beach of Polzeath. It comes with bright and trendy interiors, an open plan living area, kitchen, bar, dining, TV room and multiple bedrooms. Some bedrooms feature luxurious king beds, while others wow with stylish twin beds and bunks. Liberal use of glass allows sunlight to flood the interiors and ensures an expansive and airy feel. Splashes of bright and bold colours appear every now and then to liven up each room, and the bathrooms are soothing, elegant and functional. Equipped with a large balcony, patio and garden, the holiday home promises ample scope for outdoor entertainment. A wet room has been included too, to especially cater to the needs of the surfers when they come back from a swim. And today, thanks to the real estate agents at Perfect Stays, we have brought you some amazing images of this attractive property.