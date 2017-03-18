The stunning seaside home where life's a beach

Tregoose is a luxurious and spacious holiday home in northern Cornwall that offers refreshing sea views, owing to its proximity to the surfing beach of Polzeath. It comes with bright and trendy interiors, an open plan living area, kitchen, bar, dining, TV room and multiple bedrooms. Some bedrooms feature luxurious king beds, while others wow with stylish twin beds and bunks. Liberal use of glass allows sunlight to flood the interiors and ensures an expansive and airy feel. Splashes of bright and bold colours appear every now and then to liven up each room, and the bathrooms are soothing, elegant and functional. Equipped with a large balcony, patio and garden, the holiday home promises ample scope for outdoor entertainment. A wet room has been included too, to especially cater to the needs of the surfers when they come back from a swim. And today, thanks to the real estate agents at Perfect Stays, we have brought you some amazing images of this attractive property.
White concrete pairs with lavish amounts of glass and elegant grey stone tiles to make this large house look impressive and modern. The gabled roof on the left comes with a spacious balcony with glass balustrade, so that you can enjoy the best sea views.
Trendy rattan furniture makes for cosy seating, while the glass balustrade offers an unhindered view of the sea and townscape.
White dominates the rear side of the house, while a spacious patio with glass balustrade promises refreshing moments with the green lawn in front of you.
Beautiful wooden fencing and an elevated garden house add lots of character and charm to the massive garden.
The sit-out in the garden house you just saw is like a cosy living area with stylish rattan furniture and a fun wall clock.
A circular mirror framed with seashells and a vibrant painting adds colour and life to the stylish white entryway. Sleek benches, hooks for the coats, and an inbuilt cabinet make it functional.
A contemporary open plan layout merges two living areas with the dining, kitchen and bar. A wall of glass under the gabled roof visually connects the interior with the outdoors and brings in oodles of sunlight.
Dashes of red, pink, yellow, and blue add life and visual interest to this comfortably furnished living space.
Smooth violet cabinets and a beautiful blue top make the bar counter electrifying and attractive.
A sleek, long table and some trendy wooden chairs in the dining space accommodate a large family easily.
Wall to wall glass windows integrate the living and dining with the balcony effectively, ensuring that inhabitants can enjoy crisp views while they relax, eat or chat.
Warm wooden flooring, smooth white surfaces, inbuilt storage and trendy appliances make this spacious kitchen ideal for cooking tasty meals or grabbing a quick bite.
A multicoloured rug, a brilliant blue couch and vibrant beanbags make the TV room exciting and arresting, while the posters depict seaside pleasures.
Soothing white and pastel blue shades make this bedroom tranquil and bright, while the plush bedding promises sheer comfort.
White and cream tones are the reason why this en-suite looks so welcoming, spacious and bright.
Rich red and orange and brown hues fill this large bedroom with romanticism and vitality, while the white walls ensure brightness.
Pale sea-green tiles, elegant white fixtures and cosy lights are the highlights of this large and refreshing bathroom.
Equipped with twin beds with headboards that resemble surfboards and colourful textiles, this creative bedroom is exactly what passionate surfers need to come back to.
Bright pops of blue and red, pictures of marine life, colourful curtains and a smart bunk bed with storage underneath make this bedroom perfect for a lively group of three.
Spacious and bright, this bathroom features a sleek shelf and a practical and stylish sink unit, while bright blue tiles remind you of the sea.
Large and brownish-beige tiles lend warmth and personality to the wet room, where the surfers get fresh after coming back from the sea. The shower area features beautiful blue mosaic, and wall-mounted steel racks help organise clothes and towels.
Thanks to the wallpaper depicting exciting marine lives, this small bathroom looks unique and perfect for those who love the sea.
The vacationers can make the most of this sunny patio, thanks to the long rattan table and matching chairs.
