A simple, single-storey house you'll fall in love with

Today, we are going to travel to Germany and visit a 2014 home designed by architects Peter Ruge Architects, which was created for a German-Russian family of musicians.

It is located 75km north of Berlin in a beautiful countryside of Brandenburg, where it is surrounded by lakes and forests.

Based on a large property of 69 965 square feet, the one-storey wooden cabin features a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen, which all flow out onto a gorgeous wooden terrace and a natural garden.

This project is low cost, showing just how gorgeous budget-friendly architecture can be.

Do you want to have a look at House W?

Let's take a look!