7 time-saving tricks to keep your house spotlessly clean

In modern society, there is very little time for home maintenance. The hours in the day are like a whirl wind, which means we can struggle to find time for decorating, tidying and cleaning.
That being said, there is nothing more pleasant than a clean and well-organized interior design. A maintained, tidy and of course, aesthetically pleasing home, is all you need for for a happy life!
So, once you've had an interior designer create a beautiful home for you and your family, all you need to do is learn the quickest and easiest ways to maintain the professional look and feel.
This is why today on homify, we have curated a cheat sheet to help you achieve this goal. And you won't have to spend hours cleaning your home – hours that you simply don't have.
So whip out the duster and read!!
When you're in a hurry, you tend to leave items lying around. But very quickly, objects accumulate and you can't find anything that you are looking for. What's more, is that your home starts looking messy! This takes up more time and doesn't look very appealing
This is why it's so important to put items back in their original place right away. This isn't very overwhelming and will keep your home neat and tidy.
It's also a good idea to invest in plenty of storage units throughout your home, where items can be stored neatly.
Take advantage of the free time that you have. By tidying up as you go, you won't get too overwhelmed and the mess won't gather. This means that you won't have to dedicate too much time to cleaning later on in the week.
A little bit goes a long way!
A simple trick is to have a permanently clean bathroom. Hide a sponge and cleaning liquid in a drawer or cabinet in the bathroom. When you have some time, wipe around the sink with the sponge and clean the taps. It takes less than two minutes and will keep your bathroom looking sparkling clean.
It's very important that you ventilate the entire apartment, but this is especially true in the bedroom. Open the windows every morning and allow the fresh air to flow in. Even when it's cold, you need fresh air circulating.
This seems obvious if you want to have a beautiful interior, but it is best to clean and clear the table after each meal.
Load all of the dishes neatly into the sink or dishwasher, throw out the garbage and wipe down the table. Your kitchen will remain clean and tidy!
Every modern bathroom needs a laundry basket, where dirty washing can be stored neatly out of sight until laundry day. It can also add a stylish touch to your bathroom.
The important thing is to plan for an organized home in the long term. Plan the little tasks you'll do every day, once or twice a week and once or twice a month. Once you have a clear strategy for cleaning, you'll be able to do it with your eyes closed.
