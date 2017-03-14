Trendy interiors and fresh florals delight in this Calgary home

Today we’re touring a fresh style renovation of a Calgary home. The interior designers and decorators at Sonata Design stretched their $10 000 to create a home with cohesive style. Each room combines the traditional elegance of the older home with a fresh and trendy style. The result is a midway between trendy and traditional that has real staying power. In the bedroom, we’ll see a fresh floral surprise that really delights! Ready to take a look?
Graphic black and white wallpaper in this office space makes a daring style statement. White furnishings combine with silver accessories to create a chic look. Staying within a colour palette like this is a simple way to make a space look instantly more stylish. This office looks like it could be in a magazine but still has warm, personal touches to make it individual.
The living room brings casual elegance to the home. Grey and white seats are arranged for conversation. Atop a fluffy grey rug, the coffee table sits in the centre of the space, looking like a grown-up version of a TV tray table. There’s a classic style to the mouldings around the fireplace. Posh stone slabs tile the fireplace and tie the look in with the rest of the room. The paned window and graphic print curtains bring more character to the home.
A close up on some of the materials in the living room show how careful attention to detail makes a rich style. There are natural wood elements from chairs and stud detailing along the couch. They juxtapose the sleek and reflective black side table.
This bedroom looks like a romantic space to unwind and rest. The room feels large and expansive. An accent wall with a fresh floral pattern softens the bedroom and creates a sense of delicate style. The other walls are painted white or that gentle shade of grey we saw in the other rooms of the home. One of the best features in this bedroom is the large window seat. It’s a space where you can enjoy the view with your first cup of coffee in the morning.
The traditional looking bed has a dark wood and nude fabric headboard with stud detail. It’s flanked by the silver wavy bedside tables. These details seem muted next to the overwhelming floral wallpaper. It’s black background with white, gold, and silver flowers. It fits with the overall look of the home.
This bathroom is elegantly detailed. The tiled floor has a white hexagon design that creates a delicate lattice look that will never go out of style. A stand alone tub with ornate black feet is the crown jewel of the bathroom. All the nearby accessories accommodate this space. The open shelving is a casual addition to the luxurious bathroom. A touch of traditional style makes its way to the bathroom by way of the moulding detail on the wall.
Combining modern and traditional elements, this dining room is a focal point in the home. Dark grey walls surround the space while white panelled windows from the floor to the ceiling brighten up the room. Comfy looking dining chairs surround the modern glass dining table. They all sit upon a cushy cream coloured rug that brightens the room up even more instead of the dark wood floors.
Thanks for checking out our feature of this Calgary home! For more Albertan home inspiration, see our feature on a hip and artfully designed Edmonton home.