This wooden home extension is totally clever

Cosy and stylish, this wooden extension of an ancient family home was executed by the architects at Neil Dusheiko Architects. It comprises of a spacious and flexible living area, a kitchen and an extra bedroom. The extension opens up to the backyard garden, allowing the family to connect with nature and relax under the sky. Framed in oak and clad with Siberian larch, the extended volume beautifully contrasts the brick walls of the existing house. The varying play of light and shade throughout the day lends visual depth and layers to the structure, while the interiors stay flooded with either natural or stylish artificial light. White is the dominating hue for the interiors, making all functional spaces appear airy, bright and soothing.
Simple and geometrically precise volumes with lightly textured wooden walls create a warm and welcoming impression as we approach the extension. Folding glass doors set in oak frames make it easy for the interiors to merge with the refreshing garden with its dense trees and manicured grass. The backyard is perfect for the parents to enjoy lazy teas or sunbathe, while the kids play around.
From this vantage point, you can clearly figure out the slightly angular structure of the extension, which has been ensured to attract the maximum possible sunlight during daytime. This is also the reason why a subtle play of light and shadow lends character to the walls. We love the layered look achieved by the wooden deck, pebbles and green grass too.
Rendered completely in white with a solid balustrade and trendy railing above it, the staircase makes going up and down a stylish affair. It complements the serene white environment nicely too.
Artfully juxtaposed LED light strips jazz up the stairway in a very unique manner.
Who doesn’t want a spacious living room which opens up to an airy and lush garden? So, the professionals achieved exactly that for this wooden extension. A luxurious black sofa, an elegant armchair, a cosy ottoman and a sleek and trendy coffee table make this space perfect for both relaxation and entertainment. Since it connects with the garden so beautifully, ample ventilation and natural light are also ensured.
Neat black tiles pair with smooth white cabinets to fill this small kitchen with personality and functionality. The flooring here is wooden so that the chef feels warm and comfy while cooking up a storm.
