Canadian style showdown: East Coast vs. West Coast

Today we’re bringing you a style showdown between the East Coast and the West Coast. We’re not talking about hip hop! We’ll break down the interior home design elements of these two regional styles. We’ll help you find the coastal style that speaks to you.

Before we start, consider which coast you prefer. Are you fond of the red sandy shores of P.E.I.? Are you a Vancouver ski bum who loves to swim in the ocean after a run? Listen closely for which shore style calls your name and you might be surprised. If you can’t make up your mind, there’s always a bi-coastal lifestyle! Talk about celebrating diversity.

East Coast style is crisp and rooted in tradition. West Coast style has a more casual and even wild vibe. Let’s take a look now at what makes each style unique and see which one is supreme!