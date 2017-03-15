Canadian style showdown: East Coast vs. West Coast

Today we’re bringing you a style showdown between the East Coast and the West Coast. We’re not talking about hip hop! We’ll break down the interior home design elements of these two regional styles. We’ll help you find the coastal style that speaks to you.
Before we start, consider which coast you prefer. Are you fond of the red sandy shores of P.E.I.? Are you a Vancouver ski bum who loves to swim in the ocean after a run? Listen closely for which shore style calls your name and you might be surprised. If you can’t make up your mind, there’s always a bi-coastal lifestyle! Talk about celebrating diversity.
East Coast style is crisp and rooted in tradition. West Coast style has a more casual and even wild vibe. Let’s take a look now at what makes each style unique and see which one is supreme!
At the heart of West Coast style is a veneration for the Coastal Mountains. Highlighting and embracing the wild, untamed landscape is key. The West Coast is more new-school than the East Coast. Without being bogged down by tradition, West Coast homes have a pioneering spirit.
This wood and glass beauty was designed by the architects at Helliwell + Smith.
Wood dominates the look in this chalet style home. You can find chalet homes in Whistler and even in the Rocky Mountains. Exposed woodwork, heavy wooden eaves, and wood support beams become part of the style. This style represents a European chalet influence on West Coast design. The West Coast style twist comes from the materials like local cedar wood. The more natural and untreated, the better!
For the West Coast style to be complete, you’ll need to use woodsy accents. Handcrafted artisanal furniture resists the Scandinavian fresh out of the box furniture. It’s essential to get authentic West Coast style.
Next, let’s take a look at the East Coast style and then we’ll find out which is the superior style!
Crisp.
That’s what comes to mind when you see this East Coast style kitchen. Bright whites punctuated with intense colours makes it distinct. Navy blue is a staple in the palette, but we see coral and teal becoming more and more popular. Colours that evoke the icy Atlantic Ocean and maritime themes are taken seriously on the East Coast.
People from the East Coast are proud of their culture. The East Coast style is steeped in tradition dating back to the colonies. The East vs. West style battle is between the Old-world and New-world. On the East Coast, there are more heritage homes. They are full of character and create an opportunity for a modern Victorian style. Antiques, handicrafts and ornate wood carvings can complete an East Coast look.
The designers at Douglas Design Studio put together this home's look. See our full tour of this historic Toronto home full of character
Blending old and new, this East Coast kitchen is on trend. The punchy hue of red on the stools livens up the kitchen. A bright and open space like this is characteristic of an East Coast home.
So, what’s the conclusion?
East Coast style reigns supreme for lovers of crisp style that’s a modern twist on tradition.
West Coast style wins for those who feel connected to the wilderness and love the natural warmth of wood.
Stay on trend by taking inspiration from our tour of an Ottawa home that’s one of a kind.