Storybook perfect: The energy-efficient contemporary colonial home

We’re touring a newly built Colonial home in Port Washington, New York. The home is so picturesque, it looks like it could be pulled from a children’s storybook. It has a timeless look. The professionals at Homeredi created this 2,800 square foot energy efficient home that cost $2,036,928.00 to build.

Pay special attention to the bathrooms and kitchens in the home. They are full of luxurious touches. We'll see pieces that blend together contemporary style with tried-and-true classics. Stone and ceramic tiles bring elegant textures and patterns to the home. Wood floors ground the look in tradition. Ready to take a tour of the storybook perfect Colonial? Let’s start with the street view and work our way inside.