9 colourful bathrooms to bathe you with inspiration

There is a tendency today to decorate bathrooms with neutral colours and light tones, probably to make it seem that much bigger or more spacious. However, the use of colour in bathrooms can make a huge difference and inject the space with personality and charm.

You can use warm colours or cold colours in the bathroom. Cold colours can create a sense of cleanliness, lightness and tranquility, while warm colours can evoke a sense of homeliness and comfort. People often use warm colours for children's bathrooms.

If you prefer warm colours, yellow can be a great option. Yellow also illuminates a small space, especially if there are no windows.

Blue can also be a great option, creating a very restful and peaceful bathroom space.

Another option is to go for purple or ocher.

If you want to be a little bit more creative, you can opt for prints and designs, which are excellent ways to introduce colour into a bathroom.

So today, we are going to take you on a tour of some fabulous bathroom spaces and show you how gorgeous colours can really be!