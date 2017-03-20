The budget-friendly family home that gets it right

There is nothing more incredible than a stylish and sophisticated home that is budget-friendly too!

This is why today at homify, we are delighted to bring this project, designed by architects ARCHON+ PROJEKTY DOMÓW.

It features a smart roof, which covers the home, the terrace and the entrance. The ground floor opens up onto the gorgeous and spacious garden.

The comfortable living room features a fireplace and home cinema system as well as an open plan design, allowing it flow into the dining room and kitchen.

As we explore this home, you'll also notice that lighting has been installed throughout the home, creating a beautiful and romantic ambiance.

Canadians will also be very pleased to see that this economic 1292 square foot home also features a 205 square foot garage! This is the ideal amount of space for storing a car or two neatly out of sight, while protecting it from weather conditions.

The home features in total four bright bedrooms as well as a a spacious bathroom. The master bedroom even has its own dressing room!

Are you curious to see just how it is possible that an economical house features so much?

Let's take a look!