The budget-friendly family home that gets it right

There is nothing more incredible than a stylish and sophisticated home that is budget-friendly too!
This is why today at homify, we are delighted to bring this project, designed by architects ARCHON+ PROJEKTY DOMÓW.
It features a smart roof, which covers the home, the terrace and the entrance. The ground floor opens up onto the gorgeous and spacious garden.
The comfortable living room features a fireplace and home cinema system as well as an open plan design, allowing it flow into the dining room and kitchen.
As we explore this home, you'll also notice that lighting has been installed throughout the home, creating a beautiful and romantic ambiance.
Canadians will also be very pleased to see that this economic 1292 square foot home also features a 205 square foot garage! This is the ideal amount of space for storing a car or two neatly out of sight, while protecting it from weather conditions.
The home features in total four bright bedrooms as well as a a spacious bathroom. The master bedroom even has its own dressing room!
Are you curious to see just how it is possible that an economical house features so much?
Let's take a look!
From the get go, we can see just how captivating this home is. With its smooth white walls, voluminous grey roof and wooden cladding, the exterior is subtle and sophisticated and sits like a beacon of warmth and comfort on a spacious property.
What is immediately noticeable in this image, which shows the home in the evening, is how the outdoor lighting makes for a very enchanting design throughout the exterior space. The designers have used strategically placed lights to illuminate different details and designs throughout the facade. The wooden cladding is enhanced, while the light shines through the glass windows.
The entrance to the home is very appealing, with the grey, white and wood mixing together to create a warm and earthy look and feel.
A path leads right up to the front door, through the spacious front garden. This is a functional and aesthetic addition, ensuring that no one tramples on the flowers and grass as well as attracting people to the front door via the path. Have a look at this article on stepping forward to a great new garden path to see just how valuable a path can be for the outside of a home!
We can clearly see how the garden has been designed to enhance the exterior look and feel of the home, while the large skylights in the roof and windows and doors throughout the facade allow for sunlight to stream into the interior space.
If we go around to the back of the house, we can see how the interior and exterior spaces are beautifully and seamlessly connected.
The home opens up onto a spacious terrace, garden and swimming pool with an outdoor dining area for relaxing in the sunshine and fresh air while sharing a meal or a cup of tea. There are also comfortable lounging spots for enjoying some quiet time with a book or sunbathing after a dip in the pool.
Tip: When it comes to the material around your swimming pool, cement can be great option. It's low cost and non-slip and it looks really beautiful too!
As promised, the interior space is open plan with a savvy and minimalist design that sees the designers utilizing wood along with white and grey tones. The result is a home that blankets you in warmth the moment that you step through the door.
The living room features simple yet chic furniture as well as a book case and a fireplace. The book case is a wonderful addition to a living area as it allows for books and decor accessories to be put on display, without taking up too much space.
The fireplace is a wonderful example of how functionality and design can work hand in hand.
Wood plays a more prominent role in the kitchen, creating a very warm and cozy atmosphere. It also contrasts beautifully with the white walls and floors.
The kitchen is also open plan, merging with the dining room. The result is a very interactive and social area where guests and family can chat to the chef while he or she is busy in the kitchen.
It's also important to see how lighting plays a role in this area of the home! Little lamps drop down over the dining room table, creating a beautiful soft glow in the evening that allows diners to see what they are eating. In the kitchen, functional lighting also plays a very big role!
The bedrooms are simply stunning!
This room features the same neutral colours that we've experienced throughout the rest of the house, but the designers have included purple in the form of the cushion on the bed, the desk chair and the lampshade. These are very subtle additions to the space, but they inject it with personality and colour.
What's also interesting to note is how the large glass windows allow natural light to flow into the space, working in harmony with the white walls. This makes for a very light and bright design.
The attic bedroom features a dash of green, however the designers have added a little bit of creativity to this space by painting one of the walls! The far wall features a light green shade with circles of different shades of green throughout. This makes for a bedroom filled with personality and charm.
Once again, we can also see what a strong presence natural light has. This is also an important element of modern architecture as it means less money spent on artificial light as well as heating.
Before architects, designers and builders can begin working on a house, there needs to be a plan. This ensures that everyone is on the same page and there are no surprises when the final structure is revealed!
In this image, we can see how the architects have clearly planned every square inch of the home. Everything fits together flawlessly!
We can also see how they've created an open plan design on the ground floor, allowing all of the living areas to work in harmony with one another.
The upper floor plan is just as detailed as the bottom floor, with each room clearly marked. The designers have truly worked with the space available to them to create a multi-functional home that is incredibly sophisticated and space-efficient.
Are you able to see what the size is of each room? Can you see how the doors and windows have been inserted?
Everything in this house is expertly designed, which means the end result will be just as flawless!
