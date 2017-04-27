Your browser is out-of-date.

​15 garden solutions for unpredictable Canadian weather

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging Best4hedging Modern Garden
Topics covered: landscaping, gardening.  

Think you’re the only one suffering from unpredictable drops and spikes in temperature, unprecedented snowfall, dry spells? Backyards, patios, and gardens across Canada deal with a wide range of dynamic environments, with cold fronts and summer showers appearing out of nowhere. However, a well-designed garden can offer an enduring and appealing outdoor space regardless of the influence of unpredictable weather. 

If you’d like the chance to enjoy your patio come rain or shine, wind or snow, read on! These gardeners and landscape architects create gardens that would we well-prepared for crazy Canadian weather.

​1. Solve cold spells with an outdoor firepit

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

This urban courtyard design instills warmth, even on chilly evenings.

​2. Retractable awnings: there when you need it, gone when you don’t

Awnings from Appeal Appeal Home Shading Garden Furniture
Appeal Home Shading

Awnings from Appeal

This awning features innovative touches such as built-in dimmable LED lighting and radio controlled infrared heating, offering a comfortable and well-lit environment at any time of day, throughout the year.

3. Embrace the hot summer sun with a stretch canvas for partial shade

Garden furniture Lothian Design Garden Furniture
Lothian Design

Garden furniture

4. Hole up in a miniature garden cabin

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/ homify Country style garden
homify

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/

Also a great space to protect your tools from getting buried in the winter snow or damaged by rain.

5. Enjoy an al fresco dinner party—rain or shine—under the shelter of a draped canopy

Garden Leisure, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Garden Furniture
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

Garden Leisure

6. For the West Coast where rainy days are more common than sunny ones: a pergola with green roof for rainwater absorption

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging Best4hedging Modern Garden
Best4hedging

RHS Cardiff 2015

Vancouverites, rejoice.

7. Enjoy flexibility on a windy rooftop patio in an outdoor living pod with adjustable electric blinds

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in the Scottish Borders. homify Modern Garden outdoor living pod,louvered,roof,patio,terrace,canopy,garden,room
homify

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in the Scottish Borders.

Perfect for those gusty Toronto rooftops.

​8. Stay warm—and embrace Canadian heritage—with a quaint log cabin

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden. Arctic Cabins Scandinavian style garden
Arctic Cabins

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden.

This one’s got a little stove and barbecue inside for year-round deliciousness.

9. The perfect storm: brick barbecue, raised seating area, summer house for shelter, fence for wind protection

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London Modern Garden
Progressive Design London

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue

10. A multi-functional summer house is well-equipped for both basking in the sun and staying dry on rainy days (while still enjoying the view of the zen-inspired garden!)

Summer house and Zen garden Martin Hall Design Modern Garden
Martin Hall Design

Summer house and Zen garden

11. Clean, simple lines make for a striking black pagoda offering partial shade and intimacy

Pergola Earth Designs Modern Garden Solid Wood
Earth Designs

Pergola

Great for open backyards requiring some respite from the hot summer sun.

12. A wood-fired village oven doubles as a hearth for cool evenings on the patio

Garden wood-fired oven wood-fired oven Rustic style garden
wood-fired oven

Garden wood-fired oven

13. This slim and subtle urban yard stays sheltered from strong winds with tall fencing

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern Garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

14. A corner terrace naturally offers a great vantage point while providing a tucked-away haven

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

15. Listen to your inner child; a treehouse provides a wonderful outdoor escape year-round!

Imaginative Tree House Charm, Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited Rustic style garden
Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited

Imaginative Tree House Charm

Of course, you can also enjoy the natural world indoors throughout the year by making sure you include plenty of plant life in your home decor. Read this ideabook to discover the best house plants: 11 pretty house plants to purify the air and improve your health

Share your thoughts on these weather-proof garden ideas below!

