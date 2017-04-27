​15 garden solutions for unpredictable Canadian weather

Topics covered: landscaping, gardening.

Think you’re the only one suffering from unpredictable drops and spikes in temperature, unprecedented snowfall, dry spells? Backyards, patios, and gardens across Canada deal with a wide range of dynamic environments, with cold fronts and summer showers appearing out of nowhere. However, a well-designed garden can offer an enduring and appealing outdoor space regardless of the influence of unpredictable weather.

If you’d like the chance to enjoy your patio come rain or shine, wind or snow, read on! These gardeners and landscape architects create gardens that would we well-prepared for crazy Canadian weather.