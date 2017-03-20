Victorian and modern decor intersect beautifully in this renovated Ontario home

This late 19th century Victorian home in the quiet town of Bedford, Ontario was in need of a major update when the architects and designers from Toronto-based Fluid Living Studio stepped in. In this renovation, the team completely stripped the entirety of the home’s interior, exposing the bare exterior walls in order to modernize the electrical, plumbing, and insulation of the home. Throughout the interior, a they’ve maintained a focus on lighting and feature surfaces, with a contemporary blend of materials making a bold and unique statement in every room. Traditional elements have been incorporated into the scheme, paying homage to the home’s elegant Victorian origins, while a polished mixture of modern designs adds a fresh, crisp atmosphere to the interior. This renovation appreciates both the timeless classics and the cutting-edge innovations in home design, creating an interior that bridges a wide gap in time.
What better way to begin the tour than with this high-impact dining room? A black ceiling adds a great degree depth and intricacy to the room, well balanced with white on all other surfaces of the area. Ultra-polished in crisp black and white, this room takes on a formal and elegant air in spite of its intentional lack of furnishings. Elaborate features such as the wooden fireplace mantel and antique golden frame celebrate the home’s Victorian character with their fine details and elegant curves, while a simple wooden table and set of metal chairs ground the room firmly in the 21st century.
The kitchen is intended to portray a simple and industrial character, with structured shapes, straight lines, and smooth surfaces contributing the serious attitude of industrial design. Wooden chairs and brick walls bring warmer tones to the scene, balancing the room’s serious tone with their inherent friendliness and familiarity.
In this renovation, an original section of the brick wall was removed in order to open up the existing kitchen space to an addition that had been added previously to the side of the home. As in many renovations, this served to significantly de-compartmentalize the lower level, creating the open space that allows for the spacious open concept design that you can view from this vantage point in the kitchen.
Traditional wooden stairs are given a modern twist in this beautiful wooden staircase, a glass panel allowing light to more readily illuminate the stair shaft and corridor.
A few steps back from the staircase, a view from the front entrance of the home displays an elongated and narrow shape common to Victorian town homes. On the right, the characteristic millwork framing a large sliding partition has been preserved, with a fresh coat of white giving the antique feature a modernized appearance.
Classic elements of this room include a stand-alone tub, but instead of clawfoot design, the tub displays a luxuriously smooth, orb-like design with futuristic undertones. A tile floor throughout allows for a seamless transition from the shower to the rest of the room, with nothing but a clear pane of glass to distinguish the separate space, adding even more visual space to the large bathroom.
In a striking black-and-white combination of modern technologies and materials with an echo of classic Victorian style, this bathroom features a new sink with washstand as a nod to times of old, with timeless white subway tile adding to the look.