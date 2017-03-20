Victorian and modern decor intersect beautifully in this renovated Ontario home

What better way to begin the tour than with this high-impact dining room? A black ceiling adds a great degree depth and intricacy to the room, well balanced with white on all other surfaces of the area. Ultra-polished in crisp black and white, this room takes on a formal and elegant air in spite of its intentional lack of furnishings. Elaborate features such as the wooden fireplace mantel and antique golden frame celebrate the home’s Victorian character with their fine details and elegant curves, while a simple wooden table and set of metal chairs ground the room firmly in the 21st century.

