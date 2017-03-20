Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Victorian and modern decor intersect beautifully in this renovated Ontario home

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
BEDFORD RESIDENCE, FLUID LIVING STUDIO FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern dining room Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

This late 19th century Victorian home in the quiet town of Bedford, Ontario was in need of a major update when the architects and designers from Toronto-based Fluid Living Studio stepped in. In this renovation, the team completely stripped the entirety of the home’s interior, exposing the bare exterior walls in order to modernize the electrical, plumbing, and insulation of the home. Throughout the interior, a they’ve maintained a focus on lighting and feature surfaces, with a contemporary blend of materials making a bold and unique statement in every room. Traditional elements have been incorporated into the scheme, paying homage to the home’s elegant Victorian origins, while a polished mixture of modern designs adds a fresh, crisp atmosphere to the interior. This renovation appreciates both the timeless classics and the cutting-edge innovations in home design, creating an interior that bridges a wide gap in time.

​Black and white dining room

Stunning dining room FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern dining room Wood effect wood beams,black and wood,black beam,dining light,chandelier,dining table,industrial design,modern,chairs,simplicity
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

Stunning dining room

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

What better way to begin the tour than with this high-impact dining room? A black ceiling adds a great degree depth and intricacy to the room, well balanced with white on all other surfaces of the area. Ultra-polished in crisp black and white, this room takes on a formal and elegant air in spite of its intentional lack of furnishings. Elaborate features such as the wooden fireplace mantel and antique golden frame celebrate the home’s Victorian character with their fine details and elegant curves, while a simple wooden table and set of metal chairs ground the room firmly in the 21st century.

Adding depth and drama, this black millwork ceiling really takes the cake in this room. Explore this colour-themed ideabook with 7 things to paint black in your home to elevate your own home decor!

I​ndustrial kitchen

Modern vibe FLUID LIVING STUDIO Industrial style kitchen modern,kitchen,kitchen chairs,kitchen island
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

Modern vibe

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

The kitchen is intended to portray a simple and industrial character, with structured shapes, straight lines, and smooth surfaces contributing the serious attitude of industrial design. Wooden chairs and brick walls bring warmer tones to the scene, balancing the room’s serious tone with their inherent friendliness and familiarity.

​Open design

BEDFORD RESIDENCE, FLUID LIVING STUDIO FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern kitchen kitchen island,black beam,art,open concept,spacious,modern,contemporary,kitchen
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

BEDFORD RESIDENCE

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

In this renovation, an original section of the brick wall was removed in order to open up the existing kitchen space to an addition that had been added previously to the side of the home. As in many renovations, this served to significantly de-compartmentalize the lower level, creating the open space that allows for the spacious open concept design that you can view from this vantage point in the kitchen.

​Wooden stairs

Beautiful wood stairs with glass panel railing FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase glass railing,glass,wood stairs,stairs,transition,hallway,wood floor,modern,contemporary,rustic
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

Beautiful wood stairs with glass panel railing

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

Traditional wooden stairs are given a modern twist in this beautiful wooden staircase, a glass panel allowing light to more readily illuminate the stair shaft and corridor.

Entrance

BEDFORD RESIDENCE, FLUID LIVING STUDIO FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase entry,stairs,natural,wood stair,black door,modern,spacious
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

BEDFORD RESIDENCE

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

A few steps back from the staircase, a view from the front entrance of the home displays an elongated and narrow shape common to Victorian town homes. On the right, the characteristic millwork framing a large sliding partition has been preserved, with a fresh coat of white giving the antique feature a modernized appearance.

Bathroom 1

BEDFORD RESIDENCE, FLUID LIVING STUDIO FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern bathroom glass wall,bathroom,master ensuite,master bathroom,modern,spacious,open space
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

BEDFORD RESIDENCE

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

Classic elements of this room include a stand-alone tub, but instead of clawfoot design, the tub displays a luxuriously smooth, orb-like design with futuristic undertones. A tile floor throughout allows for a seamless transition from the shower to the rest of the room, with nothing but a clear pane of glass to distinguish the separate space, adding even more visual space to the large bathroom.

Bathroom 2

BEDFORD RESIDENCE, FLUID LIVING STUDIO FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern bathroom powder room,modern,simple,tiles,small bathroom
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

BEDFORD RESIDENCE

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

In a striking black-and-white combination of modern technologies and materials with an echo of classic Victorian style, this bathroom features a new sink with washstand as a nod to times of old, with timeless white subway tile adding to the look. 

9 colourful bathrooms to bathe you with inspiration
Share your comments on this striking Canadian home renovation below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks