A spectacular country home with space to roam free

Taking a step back, the living room offers a lofty atmosphere with a double height ceiling, emphasizing the feelings of liberation and potential that characterize both the home’s environment and the structure itself. A staircase winds up to the rooms on the second floor, sheltering the doorway with a hallway to the rest of the lower floor. While the common area is spacious and open, the rest of the home maintains a sense of separation and privacy through greater compartmentalization, providing a balance of common and private areas in the home that allow a busy family to go about both group-oriented and personal activities with ease.

