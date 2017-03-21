A spectacular country home with space to roam free

Travel to one of the Northernmost points of Argentina to the little town of Santa Catalina where this spacious family home enjoys clear blue skies and panoramic views as far as the eye can see. Known for its high altitude climate and mining history, the region resembles something you might expect to see when traveling through Western Texas, with Spanish colonial missions and a dusty, wild atmosphere adding a cowboy-esque quality to the place. With that in mind, this country home establishes a strong sense of place with it’s ranch-style appeal. The architects from Rocha & Rigueroa Bunge Arquitectos are the creators of this project, bringing 20 years of experience designing and constructing residential buildings. Maintaining a focus on functionality, design, constructive quality, and personality, these architects have created a dynamic family home offering generous opportunities for recreation, in a setting where a sense of freedom and ease are infused into the very landscape.
The home immediately offers a warm, familiar welcome, with white trim on beige cladding creating a classic homestead image. A wide wooden front porch stretches across the front of the home, its white posts partially obscured by the vines and bushes that have been allowed to climb up the porch, helping to anchor the new home in its surroundings.
Feelings of freedom and potential are undeniable in this design. In a place where open land is in good supply, this home’s lot is undefined by hedges, fences, and roads, taking advantage of a landscape still free of the clutter of urban areas. The driveway offers an ample amount of space to turn around and park the car, with a large garage, pool, and poolside barbecue hut constituting the additional features on the rural property.
A closer view of the front porch shows a healthy crop of flowering bushes and climbing vines that have been encouraged to use the front porch as a trellis. Offering a vision of abundance, this classic white porch is certainly a lovely way to convey a sense of generosity and hospitality as house guests arrive!
Under the white awning, this sheltered area provides respite from the hot Argentinian sun, with a ceiling fan placed strategically over an assembly of wooden benches and tables. With the lush greenery providing a natural cooling effect, this shady haven offers a cool, calming environment on a hot summer day.
Going for a Western-meets-modern theme, this interior displays a range of mission style furniture that lends rustic appeal. A set of antique cabinets and sturdy wooden mantle comprise the focal point of the living room, with the white chimney reminiscent of a Spanish colonial architectural style. From the woven linens to the area rug to the family relics found throughout the room, this space strives to honour heritage with a display of authentic natural materials and craftsmanship.
Taking a step back, the living room offers a lofty atmosphere with a double height ceiling, emphasizing the feelings of liberation and potential that characterize both the home’s environment and the structure itself. A staircase winds up to the rooms on the second floor, sheltering the doorway with a hallway to the rest of the lower floor. While the common area is spacious and open, the rest of the home maintains a sense of separation and privacy through greater compartmentalization, providing a balance of common and private areas in the home that allow a busy family to go about both group-oriented and personal activities with ease.
For more modern-rustic inspiration, see this ideabook: A wooden house with warm modern-rustic decor