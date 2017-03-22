Bright colours make a bold impression in this Toronto loft

A surprising burst of citron greets the eye in this energetic bedroom, found not only in the curtains, but in the floor, pillows, and wall art as well! Contributing a sense of positive energy, clarity, and optimism, yellow isn’t a conventional colour for a restful bedroom space—instead of aiding in relaxation, this room’s colour scheme celebrates the morning sunshine by greeting the day with a sense of enthusiasm and verve!

