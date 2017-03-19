Your browser is out-of-date.

A tired old home gets an elegant extension

Justwords Justwords
Extension and Refurbishment in Fernhurst, West Sussex by ArchitectureLIVE, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE Modern houses Wood Black
We are in Haslemere today, a town in Surrey, England, and near West Sussex. And this refurbished home built in the 60s has attracted our attention with its elegant designs and modern extension. Initially, it had cramped rooms and was not very well-connected to the garden. Signs of ageing and neglect had ruined its original charm as well. But thanks to the renovation executed by the architects at Architecture Live, this house is now enveloped on the outside with super-insulated timber cladding, so that interiors stay cosy and warm. The double-height extension comprises of an open plan kitchen and dining, a study and a master bedroom with bathroom above the garage. Large glass windows, a south-facing terrace and a kitchen garden in the east ensure that the property receives ample sunlight and features beautiful outdoor spots for relaxation.

Charming and bold exterior

Extension & Refurbishment of 1960s House in West Sussex ArchitectureLIVE Modern houses Wood Black timber cladding,extension,double-height window,full-height windows,feature window,insulated cladding,1960s home
ArchitectureLIVE

Extension & Refurbishment of 1960s House in West Sussex

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Super-insulated timber cladding painted black lends lots of boldness and character to the exterior walls of this house. Sloping roofs keep the countryside vibe alive, while large glass windows allow sunlight to flood the interiors.

Stylish east elevation

The East Facing Elevation of a 2-Storey Extension ArchitectureLIVE Modern houses Wood Black timber-cladding,extension,double-height window,full-height windows,feature window,insulated cladding,1960s home,kitchen garden
ArchitectureLIVE

The East Facing Elevation of a 2-Storey Extension

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Entirely clad in timber painted black, the east side elevation of the house makes a bold statement against the gorgeous green lawn. It resembles traditional West Sussex barns, while modern and large windows set in black frames help the interiors to stay sunny during daytime.

Gorgeous south-facing patio

A South-Facing Patio ArchitectureLIVE Modern houses Wood Black double-height window,house extension,before and after,patio,timber cladding,insulated cladding
ArchitectureLIVE

A South-Facing Patio

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Beautifully paved, the patio has been equipped with sturdy and weather-resistant furniture which is perfect for relaxing, sunbathing and relishing outdoor meals. Dense and lush vegetation make this a refreshing spot, while exposed red bricks in some places on the walls lend a rustic touch to the setting.

Double-height delight

Double Height Open-Plan Kitchen and Dining Room ArchitectureLIVE Modern dining room White double height,extension,flexible living,full height windows,gallery study,house extension,home renovation,open floor plan,open plan living,parquet flooring
ArchitectureLIVE

Double Height Open-Plan Kitchen and Dining Room

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

As mentioned before, the extension comes with an open plan kitchen and a double-height dining space rendered in cosy neutral tones. The dining furniture is minimal and trendy and stunning views of the garden can be enjoyed from here.

Elegant kitchen

Double Height Open-Plan Kitchen and Dining Room ArchitectureLIVE Modern dining room double-height,extension,flexible living,open-plan,full height window,integrated appliance,parquet flooring,granite worktop,glass top table
ArchitectureLIVE

Double Height Open-Plan Kitchen and Dining Room

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Smooth black cabinets make a bold and very contrasting statement against the otherwise white environment of the open kitchen. Powerful trendy lights make working here easy, while modern appliances take care of all urban needs. Note how the original parquet flooring has been restored to ensure warmth here.

Trendy family bathroom

Family Bathroom ArchitectureLIVE Modern bathroom bathroom sink,modern bathtub,shower,concealed cistern,ceramic tiles,mirrored wall,wall hung sink
ArchitectureLIVE

Family Bathroom

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Modern white sanitary wares, large grey porcelain tiles and a massive mirror make this family bathroom look bright, spacious and soothing. A single potted green lends natural refreshment.

Filled with light!

Ensuite Shower Room ArchitectureLIVE Modern bathroom ensuite bathroom,ensuite shower,full-height window,house extension,mirrored wall,bathroom mirror,obscured glass,wall hung sink
ArchitectureLIVE

Ensuite Shower Room

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

A floor to ceiling glass window and a large mirror help this ensuite shower and dressing room to remain flooded with sunlight throughout the day. The colour palette is soothing and light too.

Take another tour here - A cool contemporary home with a spectacular view

Other pictures

East Elevation Drawing of Two Storey & Over-Garage Extension ArchitectureLIVE 1960s home,extension,two-storey extension,timber cladding,full-height windows,insulated cladding,feature window
ArchitectureLIVE

East Elevation Drawing of Two Storey & Over-Garage Extension

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Thermally Insulated Black Timber Cladding detail ArchitectureLIVE Modern houses Wood Black Timber cladding,juliet balcony,house extension,home renovation,insulated cladding
ArchitectureLIVE

Thermally Insulated Black Timber Cladding detail

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Thermally Insulated Black Timber Cladding Corner Detail ArchitectureLIVE timber cladding,insulated cladding,house extension,garage extension
ArchitectureLIVE

Thermally Insulated Black Timber Cladding Corner Detail

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Open Plan Ground Floor Living in a Bright and Airy Home ArchitectureLIVE Modern living room feature wall,hidden storage,home extension,open plan living,parquet flooring,wood burning stove
ArchitectureLIVE

Open Plan Ground Floor Living in a Bright and Airy Home

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

