This eco home will help slash your power bill

Nestled in the midst of lush green lawns in the simple town of Harsewinkel, this is a smart family home that doffs its hat to the Mediterranean design scheme. The large building has been designed with sophistication and feature spacious and bright interiors. Apart from this, the residence has also been equipped with a mobile control system for the window blinds and lighting, which makes this a rather energy-efficient property as well. A good ventilation system installed by Elektro Heseker and Küchentechnik GMBH is also one of the main defining features of this approximately 2,000 sq. ft. abode. Read on to learn more about this wonderful creation by the home builders at ALBRECHT JUNG GMBH & CO. KG.
The rear view of the home is one that presents the main element with which the facade has been designed – scale. The obvious ode to all things Mediterranean can also be seen here with the shingles on the slightly peaked rooftops, while the white walls provide the perfect contrast. A simple tiled deck wraps three side of the home, while the garage can also be seen from here, sitting discreetly, up front.
The facade of the home is one that is a play of symmetry even as it embraces the large scale elements which define the rest of the home. The three windows on top and the two lower wings in the form of the garage and porch on either side make for a symmetrical look here. The wide open driveway is one that adheres to the large proportions of the home and gives it a sweeping and rather grand appearance.
The beautiful living room with its soothing elements makes for a minimal yet modern ambiance. The monochrome touch comes from the black fireplace which can be seen from the kitchen as well as the living room. The diagonal setting of the furniture and rug of the living room is one that makes for an interesting statement. The white and wooden furniture creates a stunning and homely look.
Monogrammed touches like this one in the same colour as the walls makes for a look that blends in yet stands out. The light wooden polish and the white elements of the space create a soothing look which comes across in the form of layers. The staircase that can be seen from the door on the side ties in all these elements with a classic railing.
The neat simplicity of this white bathroom makes it a very soothing and inviting space, which also comes fitted with a radio system so that one can enjoy soft and lifting music while going about their daily routine.
The functionality factor is one that can be clearly noted here with the switches that are discreetly built into the appropriate corners of this room. White walls make a serene and bright statement wherever you go.
The energy-efficient home has simple distribution boxes that bring in a good balance as far as the use of energy goes. The homeowners can also regulate the energy consumption with a swipe on a smart phone.
