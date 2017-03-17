Modern Southern charm meets energy efficiency in this sweet home

We’re looking at a family home full of Southern charm in a coastal New Jersey town. Sitting in a traditional neighbourhood, the area is steeped in Americana. This 2,600 square foot home was a tight fit between two older homes. The architects at Zeroenergy design maximized opportunities for light and space all on a small footprint.

Energy efficiency is key to this project and the home consumes a shockingly low amount. It uses 15% of the energy of a comparable home!The home produces enough energy to meet 60% of its demand. Zeroenergy achieved multiple green home certifications for the project. Inside, we’ll find fresh modern interiors designed for a large family. Functional storage solutions minimize clutter. Open and bright floorplans put livability at the centre of the design. Let’s start our of this eco-friendly family home!