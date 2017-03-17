10 reasons why this is the best home design trend for a family

When you walk into a home with young kids, you can usually tell right way. There’s an explosion of toys that’s taken over every room! No matter how they have tried to contain the mess there’s still stained furniture and ruined carpets. There is a better way.

Today we’re exploring Scandinavian and Asian design. It turns out, borrowing from these styles can create a perfect family home. Smooth, cool, relaxed minimalist style can create a warm atmosphere for a family home. There is less emphasis on possessions and more emphasis on quality family time. Ready to learn why a sleek Scandi-Asian influence can make the perfect family home? Let’s start our list at number one!