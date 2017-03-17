Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 reasons why this is the best home design trend for a family

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
太陽と風と暮らす家, 株式会社 建築工房零 株式会社 建築工房零 Living room Wood
Loading admin actions …

When you walk into a home with young kids, you can usually tell right way. There’s an explosion of toys that’s taken over every room! No matter how they have tried to contain the mess there’s still stained furniture and ruined carpets. There is a better way. 

Today we’re exploring Scandinavian and Asian design. It turns out, borrowing from these styles can create a perfect family home. Smooth, cool, relaxed minimalist style can create a warm atmosphere for a family home. There is less emphasis on possessions and more emphasis on quality family time. Ready to learn why a sleek Scandi-Asian influence can make the perfect family home? Let’s start our list at number one!

1. Because it brings you closer to fresh air

HOUSE-04(renovation), dwarf dwarf Classic style garden
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

Asian design puts a heavy emphasis on nature. This home designed by the architects at Dwarf combines a mixture of styles. From Asian to Colonial influences, they created a casual and relaxed home that’s close to nature. The home has a vintage mood that’s warm and inviting. A covered terrace is perfect for letting kids play outside and get fresh air on rainy days. There’s a continuum between the interior and exterior spaces of the home.

2. Because it’s bright and full of light

光と風の住まいと仕事場/ House in Tokushima, 藤原・室 建築設計事務所 藤原・室 建築設計事務所 Modern living room White
藤原・室　建築設計事務所

藤原・室　建築設計事務所
藤原・室　建築設計事務所
藤原・室　建築設計事務所

This clean space is full of light. Bright interiors energize a family and inspire more fun and play. The architects at Fujiwara designed this innovative home. White interiors and a sloping roof bring more light inside through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Pale, natural wood floors emphasize the brightness in the design.

3. Because a loft home is always more fun

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

A loft home might be a daring choice for a family, but it’s always more fun. The architects at Lofts semi-Industry Co. designed this loft-style home that’s effortlessly cool. The whole family stays together in one big, open space. Check out the indoor swing! You’d never find that in a typical home.

4. Because wood warms a home

YK House 方形屋根の家, 磯村建築設計事務所 磯村建築設計事務所 Living room
磯村建築設計事務所

磯村建築設計事務所
磯村建築設計事務所
磯村建築設計事務所

Wood is the go-to material for Asian and Scandinavian design. They use the natural texture and colour of the wood to warm their homes and keep a connection to the natural world. In this home, designed by the architects at Isomura, exposed wood ceilings and beams drape the home with a blanket of natural warmth. The simple and sparse furnishing is made more inviting because of the wood in the design.

5. Because open plans bring people together

Otsu House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Kitchen Wood Beige
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

This open plan kitchen and dining space is ideal for a family. A focus on a central living area means families will spend more time together. Kids can do homework at the dining table and chat with their parents cooking dinner. The architects at ALTS Design focused on a Scandinavian look reflecting minimalist style. White paired with simple wood furnishings to create a casual look that won’t distract from family time.

6. Because they make the most of small spaces

和泉の家, nobuyoshi hayashi nobuyoshi hayashi Living room
nobuyoshi hayashi

nobuyoshi hayashi
nobuyoshi hayashi
nobuyoshi hayashi

Families living in urban areas might feel the squeeze of small square footage. This design by Nobuyoshi Hayashi architects uses a double height space to create a luxurious feel for this small home. Japanese influenced design like this has natural tidiness combined with a cool aura of minimalism. Even though it’s small, the living room feels spacious. There’s enough room for kids to sprawl out and play without taking over the entire house.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Because natural textures mean you don’t need much decoration

ishibe house, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Living room Wood Brown
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

When your home design showcases gorgeous natural materials in a new and exciting way then you can take it easy on the decor. Asian design influence lets the natural beauty of the materials shine through. This is the second look on our list from ALTS Design that uses wood in their design to beautify a family home effortlessly.

8. Because they make space for what matters

太陽と風と暮らす家, 株式会社 建築工房零 株式会社 建築工房零 Living room Wood
株式会社 建築工房零

株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零

This design from Co. Building Workshop Zero is made for a large family. On the main floor, the architects have made a central area that makes room for what matters. Individual bedrooms are tucked upstairs so all social activity is focused downstairs. Other rooms are smaller in favour of this large communal space.

9. Because they inspire creativity

里山と暮らす大屋根のすまい, 株式会社 建築工房零 株式会社 建築工房零 Living room Wood
株式会社 建築工房零

株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零
株式会社 建築工房零

The minimalist style might look too cold for a family. The lack of clutter and free space actually helps to inspire activity. In this space, natural light wood accents evoke traditional a Japanese home. The interiors feel relaxed thanks to the natural colour and beauty of the wood design. The whole family can feel inspired by the spacious and clean interiors.

10. Because they make you feel connected

楽しい家, 芦田成人建築設計事務所 芦田成人建築設計事務所 Living room
芦田成人建築設計事務所

芦田成人建築設計事務所
芦田成人建築設計事務所
芦田成人建築設計事務所

A home is more than the sum of its parts, and for a family, it’s where everyone returns to recharge and connect. This home designed by Ashida Architects connects a family to their heritage. Blending modern and traditional Japanese aesthetic, the home helps a family connect to each other every day. 

Find more innovative home design in our feature of a family home with a floating gable roof.

Canadian kitchen decor that sticks to tasty traditions
What other styles work well for families?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks