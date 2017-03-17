10 reasons why this is the best home design trend for a family

When you walk into a home with young kids, you can usually tell right way. There’s an explosion of toys that’s taken over every room! No matter how they have tried to contain the mess there’s still stained furniture and ruined carpets. There is a better way.
Today we’re exploring Scandinavian and Asian design. It turns out, borrowing from these styles can create a perfect family home. Smooth, cool, relaxed minimalist style can create a warm atmosphere for a family home. There is less emphasis on possessions and more emphasis on quality family time. Ready to learn why a sleek Scandi-Asian influence can make the perfect family home? Let’s start our list at number one!
Asian design puts a heavy emphasis on nature. This home designed by the architects at Dwarf combines a mixture of styles. From Asian to Colonial influences, they created a casual and relaxed home that’s close to nature. The home has a vintage mood that’s warm and inviting. A covered terrace is perfect for letting kids play outside and get fresh air on rainy days. There’s a continuum between the interior and exterior spaces of the home.
This clean space is full of light. Bright interiors energize a family and inspire more fun and play. The architects at Fujiwara designed this innovative home. White interiors and a sloping roof bring more light inside through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Pale, natural wood floors emphasize the brightness in the design.
A loft home might be a daring choice for a family, but it’s always more fun. The architects at Lofts semi-Industry Co. designed this loft-style home that’s effortlessly cool. The whole family stays together in one big, open space. Check out the indoor swing! You’d never find that in a typical home.
Wood is the go-to material for Asian and Scandinavian design. They use the natural texture and colour of the wood to warm their homes and keep a connection to the natural world. In this home, designed by the architects at Isomura, exposed wood ceilings and beams drape the home with a blanket of natural warmth. The simple and sparse furnishing is made more inviting because of the wood in the design.
This open plan kitchen and dining space is ideal for a family. A focus on a central living area means families will spend more time together. Kids can do homework at the dining table and chat with their parents cooking dinner. The architects at ALTS Design focused on a Scandinavian look reflecting minimalist style. White paired with simple wood furnishings to create a casual look that won’t distract from family time.
Families living in urban areas might feel the squeeze of small square footage. This design by Nobuyoshi Hayashi architects uses a double height space to create a luxurious feel for this small home. Japanese influenced design like this has natural tidiness combined with a cool aura of minimalism. Even though it’s small, the living room feels spacious. There’s enough room for kids to sprawl out and play without taking over the entire house.
When your home design showcases gorgeous natural materials in a new and exciting way then you can take it easy on the decor. Asian design influence lets the natural beauty of the materials shine through. This is the second look on our list from ALTS Design that uses wood in their design to beautify a family home effortlessly.
This design from Co. Building Workshop Zero is made for a large family. On the main floor, the architects have made a central area that makes room for what matters. Individual bedrooms are tucked upstairs so all social activity is focused downstairs. Other rooms are smaller in favour of this large communal space.
The minimalist style might look too cold for a family. The lack of clutter and free space actually helps to inspire activity. In this space, natural light wood accents evoke traditional a Japanese home. The interiors feel relaxed thanks to the natural colour and beauty of the wood design. The whole family can feel inspired by the spacious and clean interiors.
A home is more than the sum of its parts, and for a family, it’s where everyone returns to recharge and connect. This home designed by Ashida Architects connects a family to their heritage. Blending modern and traditional Japanese aesthetic, the home helps a family connect to each other every day.
Find more innovative home design in our feature of a family home with a floating gable roof.