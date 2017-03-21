Your browser is out-of-date.

25 ideas to make the most of a small kitchen

Leigh Leigh
Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Kitchen Grey
It could be said that a kitchen is the heart and soul of the home as well as the busiest room in the house! It's where we spend time with family and friends, cook delicious and nutritious meals for family and friends and create memories that last a life time.

This is why it's so important to have an appealing and attractive kitchen, where we feel cozy, warm and inspired to cook no matter what time of the day or night! 

Yet for many of us, our kitchens may seem too small. It can be hard to really feel like a gourmet chef when we are bumping into counter tops and knocking our heads on cabinets! The trick is to know how to utilize every square inch and really make the most of a small space, creating a unique, functional and attractive design.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 26 amazing kitchens, designed by world-class kitchen planners.

What is so wonderful about this array is that there is everything from modern design to rustic beauty, showing you just how much you can achieve with a small amount of space. You'll still end up with a very special atmosphere, even if space is an issue.

Shall we see how?

1. Take advantage

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

It's easier said than done, but you really need to make the most of every square inch! 

In this design, we come see how a practical solution has been found to store pans, pots and other utensils. This is a great way to make the most of vertical space!

2. The practical bar

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern terrace
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

A small kitchen doesn't mean that you can't have a little kitchen bar. On the contrary, it can be a very practical idea and creates a whole new extra surface area for relaxing with a cup of tea or a bowl of cereal.

It also just looks so cute!

3. Perfect harmony

homify Small kitchens
homify

homify
homify
homify

This example depicts true harmony where every element works beautifully. The window allows natural light to flow into the kitchen, creating a very light and bright environment.

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

4. U-shaped design

kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern kitchen
raumdeuter GbR

raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR

This distribution really takes advantage of the space available, creating an easy flow of movement between the tables and cabinets. 

It feels spacious doesn't it?

5. A space for everything

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The best way to take advantage of space in a kitchen is to make sure that every element has a home. How savvy is this cupboard design?

Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.

6. With lots of light

Home Staging Doppelhaus in Westerland/Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Kitchen
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Once again we can see how large windows are the best friends of small spaces, especially the kitchen. Large windows also ventilate the space, removing food smells.

7. Minimalist design

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

Minimalist design is the best friend of small spaces. Minimizing the equipment can achieve a very clean and elegant look and feel, while giving the room a very special touch. Enhance with lighting and good quality materials.

8. Folding doors

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

A kitchen may be small, but that doesn't mean that is shouldn't be well-equipped. In this kitchen, we can see how folding doors can be closed to keep the kitchen neatly out of sight and then opened when it is needed. When the doors are open, the kitchen integrates flawlessly into the living space.

9. A little bit of everything

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Kitchen
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

Choose light colours in conjunction with a touch of wood for a clean yet cozy design.

10. Rustic living

RECUPERO RUDERE CAMPESTRE, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Kitchen
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

If your kitchen is too small, add a feature that packs a punch and becomes a unique focal point.

In this case, we can see how a rustic kitchen has been enhanced by a bright and colourful modern electric stove.

11. Designs and textures

BILBOHOMES, Hiruki studio Hiruki studio Industrial style kitchen
Hiruki studio

Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio

When a kitchen is too small, you can create distractions so that no one notices the lack of space. Here we can see how bright yellow works in harmony with patterned grey walls to create a very striking look and feel.

12. Modern elegance

Kitchen island, Espacios y Luz Fotografía Espacios y Luz Fotografía Modern kitchen
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

This design features innovative materials and designs that help to optimize space. Stainless steel works in harmony with the perspex chairs, creating a futuristic look and feel.

13. Retro kitchen

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

This retro environment is very fashionable, with careful attention paid to every detail of the. It's the yellow fridge that is the true show stopper, however!

14. Vintage design

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This vintage design is usually used in more classic designs, but here we can see how it works with some modern wooden finishes. Don't be afraid to mix styles!

15. Superb materials

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This design includes cabinets and furniture with wooden cabinets and black granite counter tops. The result is a very sober and elegant design.

16. Practicality first and foremost

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenCabinets & shelves White
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

The most important thing in a kitchen is that it is comfortable and allows for cooking in a stress-free environment. Sometimes a simple white design is all you need.

Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens for inspiration!

17. Or colour

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenStorage White
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

The choice of colours in the kitchen can be very important because of how much time you spend in this space. 

Have a look at the best colours for your home in 2017 for inspiration!

18. Fairytale

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

This kitchen creates a warm and nostalgic look and feel, thanks to the beautiful and warm wooden walls and the antique green furniture.

19. With contrasts

Loft , Pulse Arquitetura Pulse Arquitetura Kitchen
Pulse Arquitetura

Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura

The contrasts between colours in this space serve to separate different areas of the kitchen. Have you ever seen something so sleek?

20. Between modern and traditional

Manoir du Cleuyou, architektur-photos.de architektur-photos.de Kitchen
architektur-photos.de

architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de

This space is a mix between the traditional and the modern. The stone walls bring in a rustic touch while the furniture introduces the sleek and the modern.

21. Semi-industrialized

Brilliant Bethnal Green, Propia Propia Industrial style kitchen
Propia

Brilliant Bethnal Green

Propia
Propia
Propia

An industrial style design can work very well in the kitchen. In this image, we can see how the bricks introduce warmth and charm to the space.

22. With places for recipes

Интерьер однокомнатной квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Анна Теклюк Анна Теклюк Kitchen
Анна Теклюк

Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк

The walls are the perfect place to decorate a small kitchen. It can be coated with tiles or you can paint a wall black and use it to scribble down recipes with chalk.

Have a look at these beautiful kitchens: 7 ideas to decorate the walls.

23. Take care of lighting

Mieszkanie w łódzkiej kamienicy - 60m2, Pink Pug Design Interior Pink Pug Design Interior Kitchen
Pink Pug Design Interior

Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior

Lighting is not only functional for cooking and preparing food, but it can also decorate the kitchen. 

24. Blue and white

Квартира в Москве, 50 кв.м., Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Kitchen
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

This combination is a wonderful balance of elegance and style.

25. The classic

Бирюза и кружева, Алёна Демшинова Алёна Демшинова Kitchen
Алёна Демшинова

Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова

This classic design is very beautiful, enhanced by the charming Roman curtain. It creates a very romantic space!

Also have a look at these 26 small and creative kitchens to inspire you to inspire you!

This eco home will help slash your power bill
Are you more inspired to make the most of your small kitchen?

