25 ideas to make the most of a small kitchen

It could be said that a kitchen is the heart and soul of the home as well as the busiest room in the house! It's where we spend time with family and friends, cook delicious and nutritious meals for family and friends and create memories that last a life time.
This is why it's so important to have an appealing and attractive kitchen, where we feel cozy, warm and inspired to cook no matter what time of the day or night!
Yet for many of us, our kitchens may seem too small. It can be hard to really feel like a gourmet chef when we are bumping into counter tops and knocking our heads on cabinets! The trick is to know how to utilize every square inch and really make the most of a small space, creating a unique, functional and attractive design.
This is why today at homify, we have put together 26 amazing kitchens, designed by world-class kitchen planners.
What is so wonderful about this array is that there is everything from modern design to rustic beauty, showing you just how much you can achieve with a small amount of space. You'll still end up with a very special atmosphere, even if space is an issue.
Shall we see how?
It's easier said than done, but you really need to make the most of every square inch!
In this design, we come see how a practical solution has been found to store pans, pots and other utensils. This is a great way to make the most of vertical space!
A small kitchen doesn't mean that you can't have a little kitchen bar. On the contrary, it can be a very practical idea and creates a whole new extra surface area for relaxing with a cup of tea or a bowl of cereal.
It also just looks so cute!
This example depicts true harmony where every element works beautifully. The window allows natural light to flow into the kitchen, creating a very light and bright environment.
This distribution really takes advantage of the space available, creating an easy flow of movement between the tables and cabinets.
It feels spacious doesn't it?
The best way to take advantage of space in a kitchen is to make sure that every element has a home. How savvy is this cupboard design?
Once again we can see how large windows are the best friends of small spaces, especially the kitchen. Large windows also ventilate the space, removing food smells.
Minimalist design is the best friend of small spaces. Minimizing the equipment can achieve a very clean and elegant look and feel, while giving the room a very special touch. Enhance with lighting and good quality materials.
A kitchen may be small, but that doesn't mean that is shouldn't be well-equipped. In this kitchen, we can see how folding doors can be closed to keep the kitchen neatly out of sight and then opened when it is needed. When the doors are open, the kitchen integrates flawlessly into the living space.
Choose light colours in conjunction with a touch of wood for a clean yet cozy design.
If your kitchen is too small, add a feature that packs a punch and becomes a unique focal point.
In this case, we can see how a rustic kitchen has been enhanced by a bright and colourful modern electric stove.
When a kitchen is too small, you can create distractions so that no one notices the lack of space. Here we can see how bright yellow works in harmony with patterned grey walls to create a very striking look and feel.
This design features innovative materials and designs that help to optimize space. Stainless steel works in harmony with the perspex chairs, creating a futuristic look and feel.
This retro environment is very fashionable, with careful attention paid to every detail of the. It's the yellow fridge that is the true show stopper, however!
This vintage design is usually used in more classic designs, but here we can see how it works with some modern wooden finishes. Don't be afraid to mix styles!
This design includes cabinets and furniture with wooden cabinets and black granite counter tops. The result is a very sober and elegant design.
The most important thing in a kitchen is that it is comfortable and allows for cooking in a stress-free environment. Sometimes a simple white design is all you need.
The choice of colours in the kitchen can be very important because of how much time you spend in this space.
This kitchen creates a warm and nostalgic look and feel, thanks to the beautiful and warm wooden walls and the antique green furniture.
The contrasts between colours in this space serve to separate different areas of the kitchen. Have you ever seen something so sleek?
This space is a mix between the traditional and the modern. The stone walls bring in a rustic touch while the furniture introduces the sleek and the modern.
An industrial style design can work very well in the kitchen. In this image, we can see how the bricks introduce warmth and charm to the space.
The walls are the perfect place to decorate a small kitchen. It can be coated with tiles or you can paint a wall black and use it to scribble down recipes with chalk.
Lighting is not only functional for cooking and preparing food, but it can also decorate the kitchen.
This combination is a wonderful balance of elegance and style.
This classic design is very beautiful, enhanced by the charming Roman curtain. It creates a very romantic space!
