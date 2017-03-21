7 winning ways to merge your living and dining room

When it comes to modern architecture and interior design, an open plan design layout is very savvy. Especially when it comes to a small home, open plan helps to make the absolute most of every square foot! It also helps to create a very open, bright and friendly environment.

However, sometimes it can be difficult to integrate spaces. We need to make sure there is balance between colours, furniture and style. Living areas need to work in harmony with another.

In today's homify article, we are going to look at seven sensational projects that will inspire us when it comes to decorating a living room and dining room. We will also see just how easy it is integrate living areas! You won't believe how easy it is to merge the living and dining room.

Shall we take a look?