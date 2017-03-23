Puzzling over what colour to paint a wall? Let your star sign guide you!

It happens: You’ve undertaken two trips to the hardware store and collected a generous stack of paint samples, but you still can’t seem to settle on the right colour. If you’re at a loss when it comes to choosing the ideal colour for your walls, you might be surprised to find what your zodiac has in store. Explore your star personality to see if you can find colour inspiration in the wisdom of the heavens!
Imaginative and sociable Aquarians love open spaces in which to receive guests. Creative and inventive, they do not like to abide by rules, so they usually have spaces with a little of everything, as they are ruled by the chaotic Uranus. The preferred color is turquoise, in addition to orange, violet and blue. These designers have stylishly worked the theme from the turquoise wall into the stripes of the bed linens.
Sensitive and imaginative Pisces love watery tones, as they relate strongly to their element, water. With ties to concepts of night, infinite space, and a flowing connection, blue provides a sense of peace for Pisces, who often find themselves daydreaming, imagining, and allowing their head to float in the clouds. Blue’s cool, calming nature is also associated with intellect—a good match for the inquisitive and intellectually driven Pisces.
Aries natives love fiery and fun environments. Ruled by Mars, the “red planet”, Aires can find a great way to manifest their sense of passion by using splashes of bold red in their room colour schemes (if red feels too aggressive, yellow and pink are also good choices for Aries). Red is a daring colour that attracts and attention, openly celebrating Aries’ confidence, courage, and an optimistic attitude towards life.
The bull tends to be earthy, preferring the colors of the earth, especially green, which is strongly associated with healing and new growth. Natural materials like wood, coupled with an array of browns and creams, are also good choices for Taurus, who loves the feeling of balance, familiarity, and comfort in these tones. Seeking a sensorily rich environment full of high quality materials and healthy elements, Taurus thrives when surrounded by the natural healing and transformative power of green.
The twins are sociable and gregarious, and they adore spacious, uncluttered, and airy spaces. They love technology and communications, and they can celebrate this love with the enthusiasm, sociability, and focused attention of yellow. A bright and cheerful color associated with the intellect, yellow helps Gemini to express his or her feelings, channeling and matching Gemini’s upbeat energy without any attempts to dampen it.
Virgo loves purity, and those born under this sign are often highly sensitive and loyal. White offers a blank slate to recharge and nourish the creative spirit, offering a crisp and clean environment that helps Virgo think. It is a protective color that helps to bring peace and clear emotions.
The king of the zodiac prefers sumptuous environments where exuberance reigns. Often a popular individual seen by acquaintances as magnanimous and charismatic, Leo will do well to surround itself with the sociable, warm, and communicative orange. Leo’s sense of regality is also aptly matched with deep purple tones.
Thoughtful and sensitive Cancer will appreciate the effects of mixing light colours such as soft blue and peach, complemented with a blend of natural, Earthy materials in brown and beige bringing warmth and grounding to their interiors. Pastels are a favorite for Cancer, as they are composed of white—symbolic of purity and order—with soft colour, bringing about imagery of the simple, homey comforts that Cancer prizes.
Librans seek balance and simplicity, often feeling at home in environments that feature minimalist arrangements and design elements reduce to their core essentials. In these environments, pink provides Libra with a loving energy that balances their efficient and realistic approach to life with the loving, spontaneous, and youthful energy of pink.
The mysterious Scorpio enjoys environments characterized by intense tones like the one in this bedroom, with dramatic designs to rival their passionate personality. High contrast schemes with bold juxtapositions of large prints, deep colours, and dramatic lighting sing to Scorpio’s wilder side, providing a visually stimulating environment that can keep up with their spontaneous and passionate nature.
The restless Sagittarius native prefers decoration that’s easy to maintain. They aren’t likely to make a fuss over any particular colour, as their flexible nature allows them to flourish in many environment. However, as Sagittarians feel closely tied to serendipity, luck, and wanderlust, a good grounding colour for the adventurer of the zodiac will be purple, a colour that can provide a firm ground for the ever-changing Sagittarius that stimulates their sense of creativity and philosophical nature.
Capricorn prefers classic, traditional environments exhibiting very high quality objects. Independent and driven, Capricorn tends to enjoy environments outfitted with polished black and white themes, with an array of greys and silvers comprising a good palette for their home. While not ostentatious, Capricorn does enjoy an environment reflecting the richness of music, cultural tradition, and refined decor; the colour grey offers an understated and sophisticated backdrop for their artisan treasures, works of art, and custom furniture to be put on display.
