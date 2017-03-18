Your browser is out-of-date.

This sophisticated Calgary home has unexpected touches of fun

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design
We’re checking out a home in Calgary that has an all-grey colour palette designed to strike a sophisticated note. The interior designers and decorators at Sonata Design used texture and fun flourishes to create a cozy home. Keep an eye out for original pieces and unique wall treatments as we tour this bright family home with lovely hardwood floors.

Funky office space

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design
Groovy and psychedelic wallpaper wraps around this funky office space. An unusual curved glass display shelf on the wall holds decorative vases and a fun succulent plant. More shelving behind the desk on a steely display shelf make this office full of and personality. At the centre of the design is the gorgeous wooden desk. The split-level design and sumptuous wood grain shining through make it the star feature of this office.

Family room

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design
This informal living room is meant for a family to bounce around and unwind. A silvery ottoman acts as a coffee table in the middle of the room. We hope that chess board isn’t just for decoration! The L-shaped sofa is pressed into the corner to maximize living space. There’s an eclectic mix of textures from the painting on the wall, the sleek ottoman, and the suede couch. An all grey colour palette accessorized with the natural wood floors creates a sophisticated look for this family room.

Modern living room

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design
Honeycomb shaped shadow box shelves grab attention right away in this modern living room. They flank either side of a white stone fireplace with a minimalist flair. These shelves bring unexpected fun to this modern living room! Clerestory-style windows up high bring in light to the living space while keeping up a certain level of privacy from the neighbours.

Cozy entertaining

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design
Another L-shaped sofa creates an opportunity for cozy conversation in this living room. This is the perfect spot to entertain guests or grab some face-time with a friend. A glass coffee table is speckled with plants and books, showing off personality and flair. Cushions with a mix of graphic patterns and designs break up the large navy blue couch. The more traditional style rug, dark blue with a cream trim, helps tie the look of the room together.

Bright Kitchen

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design
In this massive kitchen, white cabinets melt away into the background.  The full windows and patterned backsplash take the lead. The island has bar stools tucked underneath to make a pop-out eat-in kitchen! Stainless steel fixtures combine with touches of wood to make a classic look in this bright kitchen.

Simple dining room

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design
Luxurious curtains frame this simple dining room. A comfy mix of upholstered dining chairs creates a comfortable setting for mealtimes. There’s a rolling bar cart that can be taken around to each setting during a dinner party to mix up a quick cocktail. All in all, this is a splendid dining room with simple and sophisticated style.

Bathroom

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design
This bathroom tries to recreate a spa at home with its soaker tub and table full of bathtime accessories. Check out the luxurious stone tiles in the shower and around the tub! Striking a perfect balance between family bathroom and spa, this space is a treat.

Hawaii in Calgary

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design
Feel inspired by the tropics in this girly bedroom with gold pineapple decal walls! Mirrored dressers are a fun choice for a kid’s room because they can be dressed up to be more elegant as they get older. Fresh, cozy, and without too much pink, this girls’ room is a little bit of Hawaiian influenced fun.

Master bedroom

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design
Our last stop on our tour is in the spacious master bedroom. The style is taken more seriously here than what we've seen elsewhere in the home. Matching bedside dressers and lamps set a tone for a traditional master bedroom. Look closely and you’ll see the same funky wallpaper pattern we saw in the office space! Coupled with a plaid bench, the two patterns inject a little more fun into this space.

Next, check out our feature on how to make your kitchen the heart of your home.

A perfect prefab house with stunning interiors
What do you think of the funky office?

