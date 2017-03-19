Find out why New Orleans is the land of dream homes

We’re looking at newly renovated home in New Orleans that has glamorous style found only in dreams. The architects at studioWTA updated this traditional home with unexpected elements.

They modernized and beautified to create a fully functional family home custom-made for the owners. This 4,032 square foot home has two stories and a raised basement with a nanny suite.

The historic exterior of the home is jazzed up with artistic surface treatments. Inside, we’ll find glossy lacquered wood floors and posh white interiors. The walls were intentionally left white to showcase the owner's' eclectic art collection. We’ll end our tour with a look at the backyard where a new addition helps the home reach a new peak of luxury.

In his song, Basin Street Blues, Louis Armstrong called New Orleans the land of dreams. Let’s start our tour now and see a New Orleans dream home that might inspire you to visit the Mississippi.