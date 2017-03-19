Find out why New Orleans is the land of dream homes

We’re looking at newly renovated home in New Orleans that has glamorous style found only in dreams. The architects at studioWTA updated this traditional home with unexpected elements.
They modernized and beautified to create a fully functional family home custom-made for the owners. This 4,032 square foot home has two stories and a raised basement with a nanny suite.
The historic exterior of the home is jazzed up with artistic surface treatments. Inside, we’ll find glossy lacquered wood floors and posh white interiors. The walls were intentionally left white to showcase the owner's' eclectic art collection. We’ll end our tour with a look at the backyard where a new addition helps the home reach a new peak of luxury.
In his song, Basin Street Blues, Louis Armstrong called New Orleans the land of dreams. Let’s start our tour now and see a New Orleans dream home that might inspire you to visit the Mississippi.
The exterior of the home is bright white with black accents. Surrounded by green and lush landscaping, the home looks like an eclectic mix of antebellum and modern style. Surface treatments on the front and rear facades of the home were installed on the existing stucco exterior. These stylized cut-outs help jazz up the traditional look of the home.
This wide front porch was rehabilitated. New treads on the steps help reflect the style of the home. The contrast between the crisp white and jet black foretells what we’ll see inside. Antebellum columns root the home in its Southern heritage.
Regal purple tones from the crushed velvet furniture amp up the glamour in this living room. High ceilings and an impressive chandelier create a dramatic look. They sought to increase flow between spaces on this main floor from the front to the rear. They connected the interior spaces through wider apertures. Existing wood floors in the home were lacquered to a high shine throughout the home. They added a wood trim to the living room as a decorative element between windows.
The kitchen windows have a distinct look with curved tops and ornamental shutters. Black, white, and green tinged glass create a clean finish. There’s a kitchen island in the centre that doubles as a breakfast bar. Plenty of storage and counter space make this a functional and practical kitchen.
Exposed and painted structural elements in the ceiling create visual interest. Installed lights in the ceiling create an effortless and minimalist lighting scheme. The door gives you access to the raised porch just outside the kitchen. It’s where the owners can enjoy outdoor cooking and dining that overlooks their yard.
The kitchen got new cabinets, countertops, and appliances in the renovation. This showstopping kitchen has intriguing features like the deep sink with an industrial edge. All the appliances and fixtures are timeless stainless steel. They go well with the high gloss finish of the floors!
The master bedroom on the second floor is at once luxurious and sleek. Minimalist furnishings with opulent style strike a good balance. A sculptural light fixture above creates a sense of whimsy in the room. The avocado green bed is an outrageous addition that fits with the style of the home. Bright and airy, this master bedroom is one of a kind.
Unexpected simplicity reigns in this bathroom. The renovation modernized this space with new fixtures, cabinetry, bathtub, and shower. The two bathing fixtures are separated by glass splash panels. A frosted glass panel separates the toilet area from the rest of the bathroom.
This nursery is full of potential! White walls and painted white wood furnishing create a crisp look. To create room for this nursery, they only needed minor architectural changes on the second floor. Otherwise, everything up here was left mostly intact. There is an apartment for the family’s nanny in the basement of the home.
The second-floor porch off of the family room creates a unique outdoor space. Check out the turf grass floors! Overlooking Nashville Avenue, this space is perfect for entertaining. It’s easy to appreciate the character of the home by sitting up here and enjoying its exterior style.
From the back of the home, we get a view of the raised porch just outside the kitchen. Unexpected warm wood creates the modern deck and porch. Exotic Ipé wood with its distinct oily-looking finish defines the backyard, porch, and pool area.
We’ll end our tour here at the pool deck where we shades of green and blue set a relaxing scene. Vertical gardens are starting to sprout up the wall. This swimming pool feels like a private resort where you can relax in the sun unfettered.
We hope you enjoyed our tour of this New Orleans dream home!