Gardening: 8 landscaping ideas that break the mold of boring design

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern Garden Wood Green
Topics: Garden, backyard designs.

We’re sharing 8 thoughtful and creative ways to amp up your backyard and make it stand out. Whether you’re a low-maintenance yard person or a  green thumb gardener, our tips will help you realize the full potential of your backyard. Get in touch with landscape architects on homify when you’re ready to take the next steps and break the mold of boring design.

1. Let the water flow

Quinta privada, LAS MARIAS casa & jardin LAS MARIAS casa & jardin Modern Garden
LAS MARIAS casa &amp; jardin

LAS MARIAS casa & jardin
LAS MARIAS casa &amp; jardin
LAS MARIAS casa & jardin

Take your backyard from boring to breathtaking by adding a water feature like this pond. Even a tiny pond can create a relaxing atmosphere that’s close to nature. There’s something about lily pads that’s so idyllic!

2. Carve out a space

Modern English Courtyard Garden Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern Garden
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Modern English Courtyard Garden

Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Break up a boring backyard by carving out different spaces. You can keep your garden area safe from kids playing by delineating space for activities. In this backyard, a half wall brings a fun and dynamic sense to the backyard.

3. Plot a pretty path

Mote Avenue, Maidstone Cowen Garden Design Country style garden
Cowen Garden Design

Mote Avenue, Maidstone

Cowen Garden Design
Cowen Garden Design
Cowen Garden Design

Create a walkway in your backyard to save your grass. It instantly adds charm to a garden space. Use paving stones, mosaics, pebbles, or shingles to create a footpath. 

Love gardening? Check out our list of 14 great gardens that will get you digging.

4. A splash of colour

Small Contemporary Courtyard, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern Garden
Gardenplan Design

Small Contemporary Courtyard

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

Backyards tend to be all about green and brown. Liven up your backyard with a punch of unexpected colour, like these lavender planter boxes. It’s a playful way to personalize your home!

5. Don’t neglect your patio

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern Garden Wood Green balcony
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

Patio space counts as a backyard for people living in cities or smaller homes. Too often we see bare patios, or worse, outdoor storage room patios! Give your patio the love it deserves by decorating and planting. A little TLC goes a long way!

6. Create a focal point

ZEN-Garten, Gärten für die Seele - Harald Lebender Gärten für die Seele - Harald Lebender Asian style garden
Gärten für die Seele – Harald Lebender

Gärten für die Seele - Harald Lebender
Gärten für die Seele – Harald Lebender
Gärten für die Seele - Harald Lebender

You know that zany knick knack in your home that always draws attention? People ask questions and remark on how unique it is? Put something like that in your backyard. If it's a stone and sand Zen garden or a grandiose bird house, every backyard needs a focal point to draw you in!

7. Fire things up

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Try to get a little more sizzle in your backyard by using a firepit! It's a beautiful and endearing addition to any backyard. You'll stay outside later than usual when you're backing in the flow of your outdoor fireplace.

8. Illuminate

A contemporary industrial garden Robert Hughes Garden Design Garden Lighting
Robert Hughes Garden Design

A contemporary industrial garden

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

We always talk about the importance of lighting in a home and lighting the outdoors is no different. This backyard is instantly inviting and romantic thanks to the lighting scheme. Illuminate your own backyard and see what you've been missing.


Learn how to keep your patio gorgeous even in the winter with our simple guide to winterizing patios.

How do you use your backyard?

