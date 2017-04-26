Gardening: 8 landscaping ideas that break the mold of boring design

Topics: Garden, backyard designs.
We’re sharing 8 thoughtful and creative ways to amp up your backyard and make it stand out. Whether you’re a low-maintenance yard person or a green thumb gardener, our tips will help you realize the full potential of your backyard. Get in touch with landscape architects on homify when you’re ready to take the next steps and break the mold of boring design.
Take your backyard from boring to breathtaking by adding a water feature like this pond. Even a tiny pond can create a relaxing atmosphere that’s close to nature. There’s something about lily pads that’s so idyllic!
Break up a boring backyard by carving out different spaces. You can keep your garden area safe from kids playing by delineating space for activities. In this backyard, a half wall brings a fun and dynamic sense to the backyard.
Create a walkway in your backyard to save your grass. It instantly adds charm to a garden space. Use paving stones, mosaics, pebbles, or shingles to create a footpath.
Backyards tend to be all about green and brown. Liven up your backyard with a punch of unexpected colour, like these lavender planter boxes. It’s a playful way to personalize your home!
Patio space counts as a backyard for people living in cities or smaller homes. Too often we see bare patios, or worse, outdoor storage room patios! Give your patio the love it deserves by decorating and planting. A little TLC goes a long way!
You know that zany knick knack in your home that always draws attention? People ask questions and remark on how unique it is? Put something like that in your backyard. If it's a stone and sand Zen garden or a grandiose bird house, every backyard needs a focal point to draw you in!
Try to get a little more sizzle in your backyard by using a firepit! It's a beautiful and endearing addition to any backyard. You'll stay outside later than usual when you're backing in the flow of your outdoor fireplace.
We always talk about the importance of lighting in a home and lighting the outdoors is no different. This backyard is instantly inviting and romantic thanks to the lighting scheme. Illuminate your own backyard and see what you've been missing.
