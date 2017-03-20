Your browser is out-of-date.

Here's the ultimate modern eco-friendly chalet

With hygge being at an all time high, we know that cozy is in. Today, we’re sharing with you the ultimate cozy modern chalet that takes hygge’s simple luxury to the Swiss countryside. The architects at Bau-Fritz GMBH & Co. built this wooden home puts healthy and environmentally-friendly living first. We’ll find modern architecture that respects traditional chalet style and a close connection to nature in every space of the home. Let’s take a look now and see what makes this home the ultimate cozy modern chalet.

Innovative design

The home has an entirely glazed facade that serves to bring in light and give the home a cutting edge modern look. Combining traditional and modern design elements, the home has a wide roof overhang. On the top level, moveable filigree wooden slats create shade and privacy as the sun moves in the sky. There are plenty of outdoor spaces surrounded by green grass where you can enjoy the picturesque mountain background.

Balance and harmony

Given the exceptional setting, it’s fitting that this home is eco-friendly. Wood shavings insulation help keep the home cool in the summer. In the winter, the heating system draws from geothermal energy and uses a heat pump to moderate temperature. 

The home is also healthy. The automatic home ventilation system protects from allergens and pollutants. Water is treated against limescale. As a bonus, a rainwater cistern collects runoff from the home.

Cozy interiors

The home feels open both inside and out. The open plan interiors are surprisingly cozy and functional. At the centre of the room, a fireplace is open on two sides to bring warmth and a distinct chalet firelight glow to the home. A family can connect and relax in this dynamic kitchen, dining, and living area.

Kitchen

Plentiful unexpected windows in the kitchen provide natural light and bring the freshness of nature inside. Exposed beams painted white above this space bring a rustic sense to the modern design. The kitchen is minimalist and all the counter space is confined to the sophisticated kitchen island. Simple stainless steel appliances pair with the reflective counter on the island to create a resplendent space.

Bedroom detail

Warm and earthy tones dominate this bright bedroom. Natural textures and lightweight, minimal furniture set a relaxing mood. There is access to a covered balcony outside that helps connect this space with the landscape. Incredible full glazing reaches up to the ceiling. The traditional gable shape of the roof creates an inspiring interior for this bedroom that was designed to make the most of its Alpine views.

Nordic Spa bathroom

This bathroom uses warm wood and soft modern design to invoke a Nordic spa style. This comfortable space uses frosted glass sliding walls to create barriers between shower and toilet areas. Floating boxy shelves elegantly create storage. If you take a soak in the designer bath tub you’ll be treated to a magical view of the Alps. Round double vanity sinks atop a sophisticated bathroom counter finish this excellent bathroom.

Elegant living space

The crisp modern furnishings in this chalet make you think that you’re in a trendy modern loft. Minimalist style and a neutral colour palette reference the outdoors and downplay the interior spaces of the home. There is a sculptural element to the design of the fireplace. As it sits in the middle of the home, form follows function. It’s a beautiful addition that makes this modern home a cozy chalet.

Living room

This living space is where you can power down before bed. Soft tones and textures are conducive to rest. The white furniture helps the space seem crisp and clean, but the grey shaggy rug invites you to stay and unwind. If you can’t seem to unwind here, the home has a sauna, spa, and relaxation room in the basement.

Hygge home

We hope you enjoyed our tour of this cozy modern chalet! We think it ticks all the boxes to be one of the ultimate hygge homes. The large sliding glass doors on the main floor can open up at any time to bring in the fresh air. The outdoor terrace is made for enjoying sunsets over the mountains with a glass of wine. Or perhaps a mug of cocoa by the fireplace inside is more your style?

Need more cozy hygge inspiration? Check out our guide to warming up minimalist home decor.

Do you want a modern or traditional chalet home?

