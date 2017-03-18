11 manly home decor tips for guys who are clueless

As the world of design gets bigger, it's become a lot easier for us men to explore the interior decor landscape and find things that are actually suited to us. Masculine decor is more than just bulky furniture or the excessive use of brown! So how does one embrace their masculinity, without turning their apartment or home into a man cave. We've got a few home decor tips that will allow your manhood to shine.
One of the easiest and cheapest ways to get involved in your own home is DIY (Do it yourself) furniture and decor. It allows you to be present for the entire process, thereby allowing you to chose the design and even the materials you wish to use. It gives you complete control and keeps you engaged till the very end.
Ready for a DIY project? We've got 44 pallet hacks to get you started!
A lot of the times, we tend to use up as much space as we can in a single room while leaving just enough room to make your way around it. Sometimes the best thing to do is 'nothing'. Keep only the most essential items that you need in a room and remove the rest. It helps to create a feeling of openness. Every empty space does not need a table and not every wall needs something hung on it. Let your bare essentials stand out instead of allowing them to get lost in chaos.
Art isn't just paintings. When talking about art, it could be anything you find appealing or even something that suites your personality. From sculptures to posters, your art needs to look like it was put there for a reason. Art is something that is extremely personal and something that gives your life a lot more meaning. It could even be something that tells a story. It only depends of you!
Unmistakably, a go-to-theme for any manly room. Vintage items not only make your room look more interesting but also give it a sense of comfort. This yellow chair is a conversation piece that punches up an otherwise dull room. Not to mention a lot of these items have unique stories behind them which anyone would love listening to.
Not everything in our room is for display. Whether it's our dirty laundry or just something personal, each of us have those items you don't want anyone to see. Storage doesn't necessarily mean cupboards and draws, it could even be just a plain box that fits into the theme of your room. With spaces becoming smaller, there are a lot of efficient storage technique to help you hide your belongings from the naked eye.
The most important thing in any space is to make it your own. It must be an environment that expresses who we are as people and provide the comfort we yearn for after a hard day at work. Your space should reflect your personality, just like this rec room does. Neatly displayed hockey jerseys and other memorabilia do the trick. It's a cliché but very true, a bit of personality makes your house a home.
A material which is very much related to antiques. Brass is a unique metal that gives a feeling of 'years gone by'. The aged look of brass has become popular design. Unlike other metallic finishes, brass speaks to brawn. It's shiny but not in your face! One of the most common themes associated with brass is steampunk. It literally refers to objects that were powered by steam but also any object from the industrial revolution. Featuring a few brassy knickknacks will give your decor an edge.
Pallets are almost like lego blocks. You can use a number of them to create any form of household furniture.They are an inexpensive alternative to buying furniture. You can stack, stain, paint, and finish them any way you want. Make sure they are safe and undamaged. Beds, chairs, coffee tables are just a few of the things that can be made using pallets. Pallet furniture tells the world you can swing a hammer, without hurting your thumb!
Gray is an extremely adaptable colour. It's neutral aura goes with anything and can easily be mixed with other colors to form different hues. It does not stand out but gives a very subtle and elegant look to the space. It even goes well with black and white. While camouflaging itself, it allows your decor to be the main attraction of a room.
A lot of us find it hard to leave the great outdoors behind and return to a home filled with modern day materiality. An easy way to bring some of that back home is to add nature to your space. Plants, creepers, flowers, dried leaves and even tiny branches are just some of the things you can use to derive inspiration you need from nature. Not only does it add more color to your room but it also gives it a more natural feel
Set the mood, boys! Set the mood. Carefully placed lighting creates an ambience in a room that even the most thoughtfully executed decor can't. Rather than flood your room with harsh light from a cheap Ikea lamp, embrace light and dark. Just like the designers have in this kitchen.
Make use of floor lights and reccessed lights to create a dimly lit environment. Place lights behind objects to accent them. Cover up bright lights with shades that can be anything from fabric to opaque glass. This helps create a peaceful and comfortable environment, you'll be happy to show off.