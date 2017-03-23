This barn-shaped home offers a modern escape to the country

Travel to the Southern coast of the Baltic sea, where cranes, geese, fish, and forests make the region known Darß into an attractive getaway for nature lovers. In this tour, you’ll explore a holiday home that exhibits crisp contemporary and minimalist style, while also capturing the area’s rural character, natural setting, and humble origins. Following the traditional design of a Drempelhaus, these architects have created a building that corresponds to the reduced form of a long and narrow barn, offering up a simple profile with an lofty interior.
The holiday home welcomes its visitors as part of a friendly and low-key neighborhood, the properties enjoying lush greenery and mature trees. The starting point for this holiday home was an extremely narrow lot, and the elongated and narrow building that has been constructed corresponds aptly to the physical boundaries of its property. This view displays the various outdoor spaces that have been incorporated into the design, with a wide, open deck acting as an extension of the living room, with a walkway offering a connection between the side door exterior “corridor” and the more spacious backyard area located beyond the patio.
A stunningly simple silhouette defines the home’s aesthetic on the exterior, with a gable view revealing a no-frills symmetrical layout that instills a feeling of ease and balance. Especially at night, this view highlights the warmth of the interior when compared to the cool, charcoal-coloured wooden cladding of the home’s exterior.
As visible from the street view, the home offers a healthy balance of open and closed spaces, taking the traditional forms of a barn and opening up enough to make way for a modern family lifestyle.
The interior of the home carries a Scandinavian theme, reduced to its bare elements. Incorporating this minimalist aesthetic, this open dining room and living room portray a sense of serenity, with little to distract or clutter the mind. For a holiday escape, this decor scheme is especially appropriate, as it offers the playful lightheartedness and natural influence of Scandinavian design, with a minimalist aesthetic creating a sense of lift, space, and liberation.
In a smooth white theme that continues throughout the rest of the holiday home’s interior, the kitchen makes a striking impression with smooth surfaces and straight lines. Cabinets are kept as simple as possible, with a pair of bare bulbs adding to the “bare essence” aesthetic. Beyond, the sterility and polish of the kitchen environment is softened by the placement of a large piece of decorative driftwood, bringing a healthy dose of natural wilderness onto the scene.
Sliding doors, soft grey stairs, warm wood, and smooth white surfaces turn a walk through the corridors of the home into a sensuous and serene experience, with calmness and ease infused into the very materials of the design.
Instead of filling itself with furniture, this bedroom offers seating with a small ledge that wraps around the perimeter of the room, with potential as a calm reading spot as well as a bedside table where you could set down a book or glass of water at night. A theme of “White and Wood” dominates the room, with little else in the simple room to distract from the natural theme.
Upstairs, a polished bathroom exudes a crisp and clean feeling through a dramatic black and white contrast. Enjoying an unusual amount of sunlight, the bathroom has been given sky lights that bring natural light without worrying about infringing upon privacy.
