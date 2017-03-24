This impressive Calgary home shows what $10,000 can accomplish!

Today, the interior designers from Sonata Design bring you a stylish Calgary interior that’s filled with feelings of artistry, abundance, and quality craftsmanship. An interior redesign ringing in at $10,000, the upgrades that have been undertaken in this job have created an environment that offers a comfortable and familiar environment, while maintaining a sense of luxury and refinement. Sonata Design was responsible for the blinds, wallpaper, drapery and upholstery.

Notable for its wide variety of materials and themes, this home captures a different feeling in each of its rooms that corresponds well to its given function—the living room is rich and familiar, the dining room enjoys a sense of artistry and grandeur, the kitchen offers a brilliant, polished atmosphere, etc. As you move from room to room, you’ll find that you’re transported into different worlds, where subtle shifts in colour scheme, furniture design, and materials give each space an appropriate and unique personality.