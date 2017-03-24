Your browser is out-of-date.

9 nifty decor ideas for your living room

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern living room
From the interior designers and architects of homify’s international community, these living rooms bring forth imaginative, tasteful, and unique designs. Whether you’re switching up your linens, rearranging furniture, or doing a full-out renovation, see the decor ideas that these living rooms have to offer:

1. ​Pops of colour

Casa Copacabana, interior137 arquitectos interior137 arquitectos Modern dining room
interior137 arquitectos

interior137 arquitectos
interior137 arquitectos
interior137 arquitectos

Pick a bold, lively colour and let it manifest in unexpected places. Here, teal makes a peaceful and pure statement in the chairs, pillow, and even the cake stand.

2. Textural themes

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern living room
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

This room shines a spotlight on texture with silky velvet pillows, a plush rug, and wall art that picks up the silky, soft, and luxurious theme.

​3. Chimney-free fireplace

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don’t be fooled – you can still enjoy a fireplace even if you don’t already have one, as there are many modern fireplace designs that don’t require building a traditional brick chimney into your living room walls…

4. Bask in the light

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Arrange furniture to absorb and enjoy sunlight instead of hide it. Light upholstery and hard, shiny surfaces work well to enhance your natural lighting.

​5. In the flow

Vila Seacrest - Ilha de Paros - Ciclades - Grécia, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Living room
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

This arrangement is notable for its easy and free circulation, providing plenty of open space to to move without hassle between various seating options as well as to the connecting rooms.

6. Use an area rug

PROYECTO DE INTERIORISMO EN VIVIENDA EN JUAN PABLO II ZARAGOZA, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

Especially in studios and open floor plans, an area rug establishes a friendly boundary to designate the living room space.

​7. Go for an eclectic mix

Europe Meets Boston, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Living room
SA&amp;V – SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V – SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

Perfectly matching furniture is no longer the ideal, as designers incorporate more creative, eclectic arrangements that draw upon both an individual’s personality and their favourite design eras, cultures, or styles.

​8. Low profile

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Near a window, a low-profile sofa or lightweight furniture with a slim structure works well, as it doesn’t obscure views or bring heaviness to the light-filled window area.

​9. Bold contrasts

Casa estudio de madera, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

Even in dramatic black-and-white designs like this, there’s an inherent sense of balance between the rich, inky black and brilliant, pure white.

For more home decor ideas, try this ideabook: Build DIY shelves in 7 easy steps

Comment on these living room designs below!

