19 headboard designs for a simply creative slumber

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Purple/Violet
A headboard can blend in subtly, or it can be made to make a bold and stylish statement. If you’re looking for headboard designs that push the limits, you’ve come to the right place: these designs range from exotic to rustic and from playful to outright decadent; whatever your bedroom style, you can find inspiration in the work of these talented and creative interior designers!

1. Practical: A niche headboard offers a convenient spot for books and reading light

Bielsko-Biała, dom - 230m2, razoo-architekci razoo-architekci Modern style bedroom
razoo-architekci

razoo-architekci
razoo-architekci
razoo-architekci

2. Earthy: Brown leather adds to this grounded, down-to-Earth scheme

Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Marble Brown
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

3. Sophisticated: An oversize button tufted headboard puts forth a polished air

Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Purple/Violet
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

4. Art Deco-inspired: Think geometric and angular shapes chrome, glass, shiny fabrics, mirrors and mirror tiles.

Bedroom Douglas Design Studio Classic style bedroom Furniture,Building,Cabinetry,Comfort,Lamp,Decoration,Drawer,Flooring,Interior design,Floor
Douglas Design Studio

Bedroom

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

If you like the style, this gorgeous Canadian home captures authentic Art Deco style in every room.

​5. Organic: This wooden headboard brings nature into this grey-and-white design

Квартира в ЖК "Микрогород в лесу", Архитектурное бюро "Золотые головы" Архитектурное бюро 'Золотые головы' BedroomBeds & headboards
Архитектурное бюро "Золотые головы"

Архитектурное бюро "Золотые головы"
Архитектурное бюро <q>Золотые головы</q>
Архитектурное бюро "Золотые головы"

6. Serious: This seriously large headboard spans a whole wall

Moderne villa Noord Holland: strak van buiten, warm van binnen!, choc studio interieur choc studio interieur Modern style bedroom
choc studio interieur

choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur

7. Playful: A headboard designed to match the playful print of the bed linens

Duke Flower Power - continental bed Swarzędz Home BedroomBeds & headboards
Swarzędz Home

Duke Flower Power – continental bed

Swarzędz Home
Swarzędz Home
Swarzędz Home

8. Majestic: Silver velvet enhances an attitude of elegance and regality

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern style bedroom
Adelina Iliev Photography

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors – House in Northwood, London

Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography

9. Comforting: This leather headboard cradles the bed like an oversized arm chair

Arthur Tall Faux Leather Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Arthur Tall Faux Leather Bed

homify
homify
homify

10. Crafty: Upcycled wood makes a crafty, less-is-more statement

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

11. Rustic: Old wooden beams make a rustic frame for this beige headboard

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Dramatic: A bold black and white display instills a daring and dramatic aesthetic

Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Black
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

13. Eclectic: Colourful patchwork turns a headboard into an eclectic, animated display

COLECCIÓN · Élite, 1 TAPIZA S.L. 1 TAPIZA S.L. BedroomBeds & headboards
1 TAPIZA S.L.

1 TAPIZA S.L.
1 TAPIZA S.L.
1 TAPIZA S.L.

14. Sheer simplicity – you can change the colour of these wooden slats with each season if you feel like it!

Scandustrial Theme homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Scandustrial Theme

homify
homify
homify

15. Exotic: A bold, intricate motif transports you to far-off lands

Cabecero colonial, ESTUDIO DELIER ESTUDIO DELIER BedroomBeds & headboards
ESTUDIO DELIER

ESTUDIO DELIER
ESTUDIO DELIER
ESTUDIO DELIER

16. Contemporary: A stack of thin stripes brings an unexpected contemporary edge

Bed headboard Vaibhav Patel & Associates Asian style bedroom Engineered Wood Multicolored
Vaibhav Patel & Associates

Bed headboard

Vaibhav Patel & Associates
Vaibhav Patel &amp; Associates
Vaibhav Patel & Associates

Find more bedroom ideas in this ideabook with 6 dreamy decor ideas for your bedroom

17. Mimic a toboggan? A versatile wooden headboard can be creatively shaped into an unusual form.

FOTORREALISMOS, A|H Decoración e interiorismo A|H Decoración e interiorismo Scandinavian style bedroom
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

18. Simply squared: This one's a great DIY project and elegant to boot!

Podstawy, Hypnos Beds Polska Hypnos Beds Polska BedroomBeds & headboards
Hypnos Beds Polska

Hypnos Beds Polska
Hypnos Beds Polska
Hypnos Beds Polska

19. ​Spunky: A rich teal velvet turns a classic button tufted board into a showpiece

deep buttoned headboard Style Within Classic style bedroom Blue velvet headboard,teal blue fabrics,yellow bombe bedside,touch table lamp,pink cushions,neutral bedlinen,grey bedroom,fabric headboard
Style Within

deep buttoned headboard

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within
This Russian-designed home is a modern marvel
Share your comments on these unique headboards below!

