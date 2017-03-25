This eco-inspired home gets you lost in the jungle

Beyond the walls and floors of a house, there’s an inherent character or spirit that speaks of the personality and mood of a home. Setting the stage for all of the activities that occur within a living environment, this Argentinian home is a lovely example of an organic space cultivating a sense of separation and wilderness within its walls, communicating the sense of being deep in the jungle when, in fact, you are sitting in the friendly neighborhood of Olivos. In a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces, this home’s interior is both liberating and sheltering, drawing you into a lush inner world that invites you to enjoy the feeling of being in the wilderness, wherever you are.

Designed by the architect Alejandro Sticotti, this home relies strongly on the presence of natural elements such as trees, vines, and plants, with sunlight and foliage featuring prominently in its design. The building was designed as a home and study for the architect. A home that changes effortlessly with the seasons, this space is a prime example of what it means to live in harmony with—and in appreciation of—the natural world.