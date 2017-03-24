A drab Victorian office building becomes a lovely modern home

30 years ago, this Victorian style house in Guildford, Surrey, was leased out as office space by the owner. But over time, it continued to lose its profitability, which led the owner to approach the architects at Architecture Live. In accordance with the client’s wishes, the architects decided to transform the drab old house into two modern apartments by using the existing building and a two-storey rear extension. This makeover not only enhanced the layouts of both apartments, but they were sold off profitably as well. Read on to find out about the changes made to the exterior as well as the interiors for a stylish and comfortable living experience.
Ageing walls and drab door and windows made the house a sorry and neglected sight before.
A fresh coat of paint and newly installed windows now lend a charming look to the building. The entrance door has been revamped too and looks pretty against the sloping roofs.
Blank and boring, the rear side of the house needed an extension to accommodate two spacious apartments.
Thanks to the stylish extension with tall windows and a wooden gate, the rear side of the house looks pretty. Note how a small shaded porch has been created for the door on the side as well.
Lavish use of creamy white hues and neat lines, the interiors look bright, spacious and cheerful. Windows bring in tons of natural light, while the layout is perfect for a variety of decor styles. Walls can be clad beautifully or painted stylishly in future too.
Bold and glossy red cabinets lend tons of spice and life to this spacious kitchen. Modern appliances, trendy fixtures and smooth wooden countertops make this a cosy and convenient space. The grey floor tiles look elegant, while the tall glass window ushers in loads of natural light.
This bright white bathroom is spotless and sparkling, thanks to the neat tiles and fashionable sanitary wares. A large mirror lends the illusion of extra space, while the sink cabinet is ideal for storing cleaning supplies and dirty laundry.
