Soar above the city in this terrific Toronto penthouse condo

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Penthouse Condo, Collage Designs Collage Designs Media room Wood Green
We're looking at a home done up in a sophisticated palette that reflects the subdued colours of the Toronto skyline itself. The interior designers and decorators at Collage Designs envisioned the ultimate bachelor’s pad. The bones of the condo are incredible with exposed ceilings 10 feet high. The interiors are bright yet cozy. Let’s take a look inside and see how you make a downtown penthouse into a sophisticated bachelor pad!

Masculine attitude

Penthouse Living Room Collage Designs Modern living room
Full height glazing and a patio open the home to the views outside. Immediately we get a sense of an urban space. The all-over neutral colour palette is subdued and refined. Black accents from the furniture and intersecting lines create a masculine attitude in this space. The furniture is clean and modern and it fills the home to make it perfect for entertaining. Two living rooms separate TV time from quality time with friends. Shades of taupe come to join the grey scheme in this, the more formal, living room.

Open concept

Penthouse Living Room Collage Designs Modern living room Wood Grey
From this view, we can take in the open plan of the room. The floor plan flows from one space to the next and connects the dining, kitchen, and living spaces. Windows on both sides of the room fill the home with light. The gauzy curtains keep the light flowing inside while bringing more texture and textile to the home. Silver and glass accessories liven up the home in lieu of bright colours.

Dining room

Penthouse Dining Room Collage Designs Modern dining room Wood Grey
A feature tile wall delineates this dining room. It’s part of the custom fireplace that creates a warm coziness to the dining space. Above the dining table, an elaborate chandelier creates an elegant mood for the dining room. Contemporary patterned dining chairs and curtains bring more fun to the home. Patterned dining chairs bring more fun to the room and play off of the curtains

Kitchen

Penthouse Media Room Collage Designs Media room Wood Green
Grey wood grain cabinetry combine with stainless steel fixtures to create multifarious shades of grey. The kitchen has an island in the centre that forms a casual dining space and breakfast bar. This is the ideal solution for a bachelor. When you think of a bachelor pad kitchen, you might not think of much more than a hot plate and a mini fridge. This refreshing fully featured kitchen is ideal for a sophisticated condo.

Media room

Penthouse Condo, Collage Designs Collage Designs Modern kitchen Marble White
What bachelor pad in Canada is complete without a hockey game on in the background? This casual living room is perfect for crashing and watching T.V. in style. A built-in unit creates storage space. Little piles of books on the top shelves form a makeshift bookshelf. These storage units are perfect for hiding extra bedding if you don’t have a linen closet. Next to the casual media living room, the kitchen sparkles. Modern fixtures, marble countertops, and glittering glass light fixtures create a sleek kitchen. It invites you to make more than just a sandwich for dinner.

Hotel bedroom

Penthouse Master Collage Designs Modern style bedroom Wood Grey
This sophisticated bedroom looks like a hotel suite. The furniture is symmetrical and perfectly put together. A sculptural light fixture dangles down like a fine piece of jewellery and gives the bedroom a classic appeal. There’s a divan at the end of the bed where you could unwind with a book before bed. They were not skimpy with the throw pillows in this space and it looks extra comfortable. 

Bonus: We love that the ensuite has a freestanding tub!

Office

Penthouse Office Collage Designs Study/office Wood Grey
Our final look at this bachelor pad condo is in the office space. A  lightweight modern desk pairs with a heavy leather chair to create a balanced look. The desk looks straight outside so that you can find inspiration just by looking up. The cozy chair is tucked against the window to make use of natural light while reading.

