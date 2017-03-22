Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 easy ways to banish your bedroom chair pileup – forever!

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Interior refurbishment to a modern house, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Dressing roomStorage Solid Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Does your bedroom look like a changing room after a sale? Having enough closet and drawer space is hardly ever the issue. Life is busy. Stuff gets in the way. Sometimes, you don’t have the time to hang up your work shirt. You just want to change into your comfy clothes and sit on the couch. After a few days, you’ll get pile up on your bedroom chair! Reclaim your bedroom as a cozy and restful place. Wouldn’t it be nice, for once, to sit in that chair covered in last week’s clothes? We’ve found some awesome home additions that are easy to use. Find one that fits your style and start taking back your bedroom!

1. Create a false wall

Modern Closet Unit 7 Architecture Modern style bedroom contemporary,modern,modern closet
Unit 7 Architecture

Modern Closet

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Create a false wall in your bedroom to fake a walk-in closet you’ll actually use. This tip also works with room dividers or hanging curtains, depending on your style and budget. Clothes are out of sight and neatly organized in an effortless way.

2. Hide it!

Bespoke dressing room cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Dressing roomStorage Solid Wood Wood effect
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Bespoke dressing room cabinetry

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

Clever, intelligent storage solutions make all the difference! It will be so much easier to find your pyjamas each night if you just shove them under your bed in these special drawers. It’s okay to be a little messy, as long as you’re discreet!

3. Ladder up

Berry Lacquer Ladder Orchid
Orchid

Berry Lacquer Ladder

Orchid
Orchid
Orchid

We’ve seen this ladder storage trend in bathrooms before to hold towels. You can try it out in your bedroom as a convenient place to artfully hold your accessories until you find a better place to put them! 

4. Hammock Ladder

homify Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This twist on the ladder idea has little hammock spots where you can throw your scarves and sweaters. We love how they’ve even tucked their shoes underneath! This is a great option for an entryway or cubby room, too.

5. Get a basket

Disco laundry basket homify BathroomStorage Brown woven basket,laundry basket,bathroom,colourful basket
homify

Disco laundry basket

homify
homify
homify

Baskets are good for more than just laundry! Bring an artful addition to your bedroom by having a basket where you can store your accessories, shoes, or extra linen. This colourful woven basket brings fun and personality to a room. Much better than a pile of clothes!

6. Go minimalist

Totem Wooden Clothes Rail Dupere Interior Design BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood Brown
Dupere Interior Design

Totem Wooden Clothes Rail

Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design

Using a minimalist rack is perfect for your very favourite pieces. Curate and display your most loved clothes proudly on a rack like this to keep them handy.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Get fun

„Solid line” clothes rack , Phil Divi Product Design Phil Divi Product Design Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Phil Divi Product Design

„Solid line” clothes rack

Phil Divi Product Design
Phil Divi Product Design
Phil Divi Product Design

This fun clothing rack doubles as a sculpture! You can set your clothes for the next day or quickly hang up a work shirt before getting comfy. You can get in touch with professionals on homify to help you find the right storage solutions for your home.

8. Hook it up

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using hooks is the easiest way to banish the pileup. They’re perfect for when you just want to put something out of the way. We love using them for hats, housecoats, and even our bath towels! 

Keeping a bedroom straightened out doesn’t have to be a chore. Check out our feature on how to get a calming bedroom and follow your bliss!

Bright colours make a bold impression in this Toronto loft
How do you keep your bedroom tidy?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks