8 easy ways to banish your bedroom chair pileup – forever!

Does your bedroom look like a changing room after a sale? Having enough closet and drawer space is hardly ever the issue. Life is busy. Stuff gets in the way. Sometimes, you don’t have the time to hang up your work shirt. You just want to change into your comfy clothes and sit on the couch. After a few days, you’ll get pile up on your bedroom chair! Reclaim your bedroom as a cozy and restful place. Wouldn’t it be nice, for once, to sit in that chair covered in last week’s clothes? We’ve found some awesome home additions that are easy to use. Find one that fits your style and start taking back your bedroom!
Create a false wall in your bedroom to fake a walk-in closet you’ll actually use. This tip also works with room dividers or hanging curtains, depending on your style and budget. Clothes are out of sight and neatly organized in an effortless way.
Clever, intelligent storage solutions make all the difference! It will be so much easier to find your pyjamas each night if you just shove them under your bed in these special drawers. It’s okay to be a little messy, as long as you’re discreet!
We’ve seen this ladder storage trend in bathrooms before to hold towels. You can try it out in your bedroom as a convenient place to artfully hold your accessories until you find a better place to put them!
This twist on the ladder idea has little hammock spots where you can throw your scarves and sweaters. We love how they’ve even tucked their shoes underneath! This is a great option for an entryway or cubby room, too.
Baskets are good for more than just laundry! Bring an artful addition to your bedroom by having a basket where you can store your accessories, shoes, or extra linen. This colourful woven basket brings fun and personality to a room. Much better than a pile of clothes!
Using a minimalist rack is perfect for your very favourite pieces. Curate and display your most loved clothes proudly on a rack like this to keep them handy.
This fun clothing rack doubles as a sculpture! You can set your clothes for the next day or quickly hang up a work shirt before getting comfy. You can get in touch with professionals on homify to help you find the right storage solutions for your home.
Using hooks is the easiest way to banish the pileup. They’re perfect for when you just want to put something out of the way. We love using them for hats, housecoats, and even our bath towels!
Keeping a bedroom straightened out doesn’t have to be a chore. Check out our feature on how to get a calming bedroom and follow your bliss!