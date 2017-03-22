A home extension that adds two new wings

Today we’re looking at a gorgeous midcentury modern home with a facade that’s pretty surprising. First, let us tell you a bit about the home.

A family with two small children who love to fill their home with loved ones desperately needed upgrades to their home. They wanted a home of openness and light instead of small, divided spaces that felt dark and closed off.

Enter the architects from Kube who created an exciting solution to their home woes. Now the family can feel comfortable in their home thanks to the courtyard design. The architects added two new wings to the home that make up the kitchen on one side and the master suite on the other. The home has a clean and modern at odds with its surprising facade. Let’s take a look now and see how the home with Mad Men midcentury style all comes together.