A home extension that adds two new wings

Today we’re looking at a gorgeous midcentury modern home with a facade that’s pretty surprising. First, let us tell you a bit about the home.
A family with two small children who love to fill their home with loved ones desperately needed upgrades to their home. They wanted a home of openness and light instead of small, divided spaces that felt dark and closed off.
Enter the architects from Kube who created an exciting solution to their home woes. Now the family can feel comfortable in their home thanks to the courtyard design. The architects added two new wings to the home that make up the kitchen on one side and the master suite on the other. The home has a clean and modern at odds with its surprising facade. Let’s take a look now and see how the home with Mad Men midcentury style all comes together.
The home hugs a green patch of grass in the centre thanks to the courtyard design. Ipe hardwood on the living room floor extends to the deck that wraps around the home. It brings warmth and natural texture to the heart of the house.
The family hoped that their kids would be free to play and explore independently while in view of their parents. The open concept design of the home helped achieve this goal! With clear sightlines, you can see through to each space of the home easily. The open plan also feels expansive and large.
Given the interiors, this is the kind of facade we expect to see! Large sliding glass doors make the most of the courtyard design by delineating space between the indoors and outdoors. Just outside the kitchen there is a covered terrace for outdoor eating and playing. So far, the design of the home is beautiful. Are you ready for the big surprise?
The original facade of the home preserves its simple suburban charm. It’s hard to believe that this is the same house! On the left, there is a hint at the home’s modern character. An extension with a massive window juts out from the side of the home.
This time we’re looking at the rear facade of the home at dusk. The lights on inside highlight the gorgeous hardwood floors as they give off a warm and inviting glow. The mismatch between the front and rear facades of the home is a fun twist on a traditional family home.
Inside, the architects designed a cathedral ceiling in the living room. The crisp lines and shapes in the room give it a modern spirit. Hidden storage features, a grey brick accent wall, and unexpected windows create a light and dynamic space. The home feels sleek and sophisticated with lots of room for kids to run around and play.
This family kitchen is connected to the outdoor spaces in the home seamlessly. Clerestory windows up high bring more light into this fully glazed kitchen addition. Minimalistic cabinets with a glossy finish bounce light around the home. The neon green backsplash gives the kitchen a kick of personality. There is an unmistakable freedom of movement that makes the kitchen well suited to family life and entertaining.
We’ll end our tour in this crisp and cozy bedroom. A bedroom that’s open to the outdoors like this will make for peaceful mornings. The midcentury chair is a refined way to fill up the open space in the bedroom.
A courtyard designed house helps everyone to feel closely connected to nature and to each other. The separate wings of the home each have their own private sphere but are connected at a deeper level.
We hope you enjoyed this tour! Craving more midcentury design? Check out our tour of a modular midcentury home that's totally marvellous.