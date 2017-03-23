Your browser is out-of-date.

​7 tips to stir up your kitchen decor

Justwords Justwords
Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
The kitchen is where we prepare delicious meals, enjoy cozy chats, daydream and unleash our culinary creativity. This is where the entire family gathers before starting the day, and then again after the end of a long and tiring day. So, it is always advisable to have a kitchen where you will feel comfortable in terms of both looks as well as functionality. A complete kitchen makeover may seem like a daunting task and can cost you a lot of money. But, small measures can also go a long way in giving you a great looking space. Stylish furniture, interesting materials and eye-catching colours can work wonders. So let's take a look at these 7 tips to make the most of your kitchen!

1. Good dose of functionality

We saw this idea at Bordercraft and have fallen in love with the wonderful way in which the designers have combined the good looks and functionality of the space. The island with the rounded wooden counter is a great addition that lets you eat, prepare and cook at the same time, with the sink on the side.

2. Creative backsplash

The part of the wall above the countertops is traditionally known as a backsplash. This area can be decked up to make your space actually pop up with style. Even if you have a simple texture and finish for your cabinets and countertops, you can jazz up the backsplash with attractive tiles or moisture-proof murals. We like the way the interior designers and decorators at Diseñadora Lucia Casanova have used a quirky looking print here with smartly assembled tiles. The letters give the space a rather modern yet playful appearance.

​3. Play with patterns and textures

Take a cue from this kitchen and install a chalkboard door or plank on the side to write cool messages or even grocery shopping lists. Layer the space with some patterned tiles for an old school look and let the simple wooden cabinets do the rest of the talking!

​4. Canary yellow for brightness

You can imbibe a sense of brightness with these canary yellow cabinets and the eye-popping red accessories. The designers have used chrome appliances and black countertops to balance the effect and define the small kitchen in a neat way.

​5. Green scheme

Bring in some greenery to your kitchen for a design scheme that gets to breathe. Even if you do not have lots of space, you can do what the designers have done here. You can place planters and herb on top of the hob top as well as the shelf so that the air gets routinely purified and you have plenty of fresh herbs on hand while cooking.

​6. Go rustic

Nothing says rustic better than a wall of exposed bricks. Go the earthy way with this brick wall and the simple wooden shelves. Accessorise with chrome appliances for a modern appeal!

​7. Floor appeal

Enhance the appeal of your kitchen floor with the help of a rug or carpeting in certain areas. This will give it soothing and cosy layers.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

