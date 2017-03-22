15 small bathrooms you need to see before you redecorate yours

When it comes to decor and design, bathrooms should not be forgotten about. A bathroom is the one place in the house where we can relax in a hot bath, wind down with a cool shower or just have some peace and quiet from the rest of the family. This means that even if your bathroom is small, it should be lavish, relaxing and serene.

The best part is that bathrooms can undergo a make-over without having to spend a fortune! If you are thinking about renewing your bathroom space, then this homify article is for you.

We've put together a selected of 15 small bathrooms you need to see before you decorate yours. Each is as inspiring as the next, although the ones that appeal to you will reveal to you what your personal style is.