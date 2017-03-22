10 tasty kitchens to suit the refined palate

When it comes to the kitchen, there is no doubt that this is a room that we should enjoy spending time in, especially those who love to cook and bake. We want the inspiration to flow and the creativity to never end!
Kitchen decor can be tough, however, because we want to create a design that combines ergonomic features, functional layouts, cleanliness and accessibility, making cooking easy and pleasant. Of course, the room needs to be aesthetically pleasing too.
To really discover your personal style and tastes when it comes to the kitchen, we invite you to look through 10 kitchen models that will blow your mind. Each one of these designs takes into account a different type of model, while appealing to cooks and kitchen lovers.
Are you keen to explore some designs today and see just how appealing a simple cooking area can be?
In this kitchen, designed by interior designers Yücel Partners, we can see how white works in harmony with wooden furniture and wooden floors. The kitchen is large and spacious with a simple and classic design. You don't need to crowd a large space with lots of furniture.
In this kitchen example, we witness first hand the dignified effect that comes from the combination of silver and wood. The stove has been installed in the kitchen island, creating a very functional and comfortable layout.
Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration for your own home!
This stylish kitchen takes its aesthetic integrity from the tranquil and effective blue tones, which dominate the overall decor.
The blue kitchen cabinets draw attention, working in harmony with the dark wooden kitchen island.
Tip: Opt for glass kitchen cupboard doors to allow crockery and cutlery to be stored neatly away but still on display.
An L-shaped kitchen is a very stylish option that maximizes space.
In this example, we can see how a small seating area has been created with bar stools on one side of the counter top. This is a functional little area that makes for a very interactive home.
This kitchen project features a fascinating design that undoubtedly catches the eye. The sleek silver cabinets work in harmony with the white floors and walls. The cabinets also keep items stored neatly out of sight, creating a tidy and minimalist design.
The kitchen also features a kitchen island, which creates a central focal point and adds an extra surface area and storage unit to the environment.
Do you see how the materials that you use determine the character of the kitchen?
If your kitchen is long and slender, then this is the perfect example for you.
Here we can see how space has been maximized by choosing lightweight materials that run along each side of the room. The result is a very charming and functional cooking area!
In an open plan homes, kitchens are becoming more and more multi-purpose.
This is a wonderful example of that! A kitchen bar can be used for casual meals or an evening cocktail while the cabinets on the wall flow into shelves, which can be used to store books and decor accessories. A little study nook has been positioned in the corner.
The white tones make for a very elegant design while the wooden floors add a touch of warmth.
In this kitchen design, we can see how wooden finishes and the sleek silver appliances work together to create a very smooth and appealing look and feel. Light and dark tones contrast with one another flawlessly, resulting in a very aesthetically-attractive design.
Tip: Opt for silver appliances and your kitchen will always look futuristic and smart!
At first glance this kitchen looks very casual and relaxed, but on closer inspection we can see that it is quite unusual in design with its wooden ceiling panel and funky lights that drop down over the little kitchen table.
The designers have also added a splash of red to the room in the form of a panel that runs along the kitchen wall. A subtle touch of colour never goes amiss!
Have a look at these 7 ideas to decorate the walls of your kitchen for more inspiration.
The use of bright green in the kitchen is not something that we are used to. However, here we can see how well it can work, bringing personality and charm to the cooking area. With white finishes, this is a very funky design!
Don't you love how each detail has been so carefully thought out?
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: 12 kitchen mistakes we all make (and how to avoid them!)