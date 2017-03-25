An ultramodern energy-efficient house

Situated in Bratislava, Slovakia, this trendy and practical house is surrounded by lush vegetation and offers views of the Little Carpathians and forested areas, owing to its elevated position. Wood and white plaster combine to lend uniqueness to the home’s exterior, while the interiors are bright, well-lit, and fashionably furnished. Energy-saving measures were taken to make this residence eco-friendly, and a large terrace allows the family to indulge in open-air pleasures without leaving the house. Read on to learn more about this fabulous creation by the architects at Abendroth Architekten.
Two contrasting volumes in wood and white plaster enhance the elegance of the split-level structure of this house. Simple and sleek lines and the verdant surrounding make an impressive statement here. Also note how an industrial chic steel bridge connects the parking with the entrance.
From this vantage point, the abode inspires with its smart juxtaposition of the wood and white volumes. The split-level design creates a layered look, while a large wooden patio and a spacious terrace promise tons of outdoor fun.
A direct view of the entrance will leave you impressed with the simplicity of the bridge, the blue door and the large glass window. The overall impact is sophisticated and inviting. Greenery interspersed with traditional houses with red roofs make up the background.
The living room overlooks the parking and entry bridge, and is a sun-kissed affair, thanks to the large window and skylights. White walls and ceiling enhance the brightness factor, while light-hued wooden flooring lends warmth. The floor to ceiling shelf in the corner is a very stylish structure.
Dominated by light-hued wood and white, the open kitchen looks cosy and warm. Smooth cabinets offer tons of storage space, while the large island is ideal for chopping, cooking and plating. A sleek and long window at the end and sliding doors leading to the terrace bring in tons of natural light.
Thanks to the gorgeous and curvy white tub, this bathroom looks stunning and exclusive. Ultramodern fixtures, an elegant lamp and sandy-hued tiles make this the perfect rejuvenation retreat. The sink unit with its modern cabinets and floating glass shelves looks immensely functional as well.
We love how massive glass sliding doors connect the interiors with the spacious wooden terrace. This ensures adequate ventilation and fills the interiors with lots of sunlight too.
A beautiful gazebo provides shade to a part of the large terrace, while a sleek bench and couple of chairs offer relaxed seating. Aided by the glass sliding doors, the terrace is perfect for hosting parties, outdoor lunches or simply lazing around.
Here’s another tour - This elegant eco-friendly house has industrial chic interiors