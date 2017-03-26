Your browser is out-of-date.

Try trendy minimalism for a relaxing bedroom

Justwords Justwords
C&C House_Self-construction manual., ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura Minimalist bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Modern life is generally characterized by a hectic daily routine. The grind of a city lifestyle leaves you fatigued by the time you return home from a gruelling day at work. At the end of the day, all you want is peace and relaxation – and what better way to attain it than in a serene, minimalist bedroom! The beauty of a minimalist theme lies in its very simplicity, which provides a visually clean and restful ambience. Today we’ll explore 9 bedrooms that offer a minimalist theme with a neutral colour palette and a focus on a tranquil ambience highly conducive to rest and relaxation. Let’s have a look!

​1. Minimalist yet cozy

Departamento CONCEPCION ARENAL, Trua arqruitectura Trua arqruitectura Minimalist bedroom
Contrary to common perception, minimalism is not unfavourable for a welcoming ambience. It is very easy to add warmth and comfort to a minimalist décor through the use of wood, flowers in vases and potted plants. Warm lighting also contributes to a cosy effect.

​2. Pristine beauty

La Biwa, Construccions i Reformes Miquel Munar SL Construccions i Reformes Miquel Munar SL Minimalist bedroom
The immaculate white that predominates in this restful bedroom is subtly relieved by the cream and beige tones of the floor and furniture. Note the clean lines of the furniture and unobtrusive look of the pictures on the wall, all contributing towards a relaxing environment.

​3. A balcony for the bedroom

homify Minimalist bedroom
This beautiful and stylish bedroom has the additional luxury of a balcony and glass doors that permit lots of natural light and fresh air within. If you wish to sleep, just pull down the blinds!

4. A masculine touch

Desarrollo en Lino Limay, Neuquen Capital, Patagonia, Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Minimalist bedroom
It is not necessary for a minimalist theme to have only white tones. A mix of white, wood and an attractive grey looks very elegant in this minimalist room besides giving it a masculine ambience.

​5. Rustic minimalism

House 141, Andrew Wallace Architects Andrew Wallace Architects Minimalist bedroom
This gorgeous bedroom with an attached bathroom showcases a trendy rural style. An exposed stone wall together with wooden beams and furniture enhance the minimalist décor with rustic pizzazz!

​6. Adding colour

Chandelier SI-6, Intuerilight Intuerilight Minimalist bedroom
Here is a lovely example of colours in a minimalist setting. The cool and elegant grey tones blend beautiful with the subtle aquamarine, chestnut and lilac of the bedlinen. Note the trendiness infused by the use of concrete panels on the walls while the contemporary light fixture adds a huge dollop of style to the space.

​7. White beauty

Habitation LAR, adn architectures adn architectures Minimalist bedroom
What a vision of beauty this is! This amazing bedroom looks like a room from a fairy-tale with sparkling white walls, floor and accessories! The mezzanine is an excellent idea for extra space.

​8. Evoking the sea

C&C House_Self-construction manual., ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura Minimalist bedroom
Using turquoise is a lovely idea since the colour blends well with white in a minimalist setting while relaxing us by evoking the sea.

​9. Monochromatic elegance

Suite parentale + 2 SDB à Colombes (92), Yeme + Saunier Yeme + Saunier Minimalist bedroom
The glass wall with panels framed in black iron is a very innovative and trendy touch that lifts the style quotient of the bedroom considerably.

These 9 bedrooms showcase how beautiful and relaxing a minimalist theme can be!

For more design ideas, take a look at -12 utterly creative bedrooms to curl up in

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

