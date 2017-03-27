This renovated home gets a contemporary edge

Complexity and dynamic movement characterize this renovated American home. From the architects of Kube Architecture, this seemingly new home has been given a complete remodeling both inside and out, a new facelift bringing a contemporary edge to the home’s design. Notable in this redesign is the way the architects have created a wealth of spaces serving distinct functions, with many of the decks reconfigured as hybrid indoor-outdoor recreational areas. A design that provides a dynamic living space with a wide range of room layouts, dimensions, and materials, this renovation has resulted in a complex interplay of design elements and visually enriching features.
The home glows brilliantly in the evening, highlighting the surprising variety of window styles, sizes, and shapes. A translucent garage door is an unexpected feature that helps to illuminate the front walkway from inside, with a glass door and windows continuing the theme of transparency. A distinct rectilinear theme dominates the exterior of the home, with an emphasis on crisp contours, intersecting planes, repetitive lines, and sharply defined corners. A wide range of materials are found throughout the exterior and interior of the home, including Virod, Hardie panel, polygal canopies, steel railing, NANA wall, pdf panels, and LED strip lighting.
From the back of the home, you can see the work that’s been done on the decks, opening up rooms of the home to become airy outdoor spaces. A balance of black and white surfaces brings dramatic definition to the multiple components of this backyard interplay, with a complex layering of railings and supports providing a visually stimulating scene.
A close-up view of the decks reveals a large balcony with both sheltered and open space, a barbeque offering opportunities for a backyard cookout along with prized views. Here, you can observe how the architects have extended the lines of the home with the placement of black railings and supports that draw firm lines that define the boundaries of the man-made environment.
Inside, everything is sleek and polished, with an unmistakable driving energy. The dining room benefits from an unusually large floor area, the glass-top table comfortably accommodating eight in a friendly square arrangement. Colours are neutral, except for a few orange chairs, whose colour brings with it the associated qualities of social ease and communication.
Throughout the home, you’ll find furniture—such as this stylish curved chair—that walk the line between furniture and art, exhibiting a sense of artistry and personality in their custom designs.
This hallway is more than just a passage: it also houses a wide array of kitchen storage, hidden neatly behind polished black doors.
The kitchen draws eyes with a block of energetic blue framing the windows above the sink. With the rest of the room in sleek metallics and polished black and white, this bright blue hue is made to pop out even more!
For more modern kitchen designs, see this ideabook with 10 modern kitchens with islands that inspire
Unexpected pops of electric blue carry the kitchen colour scheme into the adjacent living room.
The intersection of various common areas, this view from the hallway shows off the home’s futuristic lighting scheme, with LED strip lights tracing energetic lines across the ceiling. Sliding doors provide a seamless transition from room to room, giving an additional degree of flexibility to the residents as they can slide aside the doors to allow for a more open connection between rooms.
Standing on the deck, the living room is visible just inside the threshold, dividing into an indoor entertainment area with TV as well as a sort of indoor sun deck in the nearest corner of the room. With this arrangement, the inhabitants enjoy a wealth of options, from a few indoor lounge chairs for enjoying the scenery in cool weather, to a sheltered picnic table under the modern pergola, to open-air space on the balcony area beyond.